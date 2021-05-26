MANTON — Calling their finish "perfect" may actually be a little underwhelming.
McBain's boys and girls not only finished unbeaten in the dual meets and won the league championship meet Tuesday at Manton, they put an exclamation point on a four-year run.
For the Ramblers' seniors, they finished their four-year track and field careers having not lost a league meet.
McBain cruised to the title on the boys' side as they finished with 146 points Tuesday. Beal Cit was second at 114.5, Manton third at 81.5, Pine River fourth at 81, Lake City fifth at 68, Evart sixth at 65, Houghton Lake seventh at 41, Roscommon eighth at 32 and Northern Michigan Christian ninth at 27.
"We've got a senior-led track team that's never lost a conference meet," McBain boys coach Pat Maloney said. "They did a great job, too, helping teach the younger guys what needs to be done.
"We scored in all but two events today so it's a solid team win and it took all of our kids to get it done. I am just real proud of their effort today."
Senior Grayson VerBerkmoes paced McBain with a first-place finish in the 800-meter run at 2:08.38. He also ran legs of the winning 3200 relay (8:44.74) and the first-place 1600 relay (3:39.27).
Mack Bontekoe won the discus at 127-feet, 3-inches and the shot put at 43-2 while Kaiden McGillis won the high jump at 6-4. Brock Maloney also took first in the 400 dash in 53.88 seconds and ran a leg of the 1600 relay.
Manton's Noah Morrow picked up two titles, winning the 1600 in 4:46.53 and the 3200 in 10:03.76.
Lake City sophomore Dayne Blair doubled, too, in winning the 100 dash in 11.08 wind-aided seconds and the pole vault at 12-0.
Evart won the 800 relay in 1:38.47.
McBain's girls totaled 142 points while Beal City was second at 131 and Pine River third at 98.5. Roscommon (83.5), Manton (75.5), Lake City (58.5), Evart (58) and NMC (3) rounded out the scoring.
"Our seniors, too, haven't lost a league meet in four years," McBain girls coach Susan Maloney said. "I am really proud of those girls for shining again and it took a big team effort to win the conference again."
Maggie O'Malley won the 1600 in 5:29.64, was second in the 3200 and was on the second-place 3200 relay to lead the way for McBain. Adyson Nederhood won the shot put at 32-7 as the Ramblers went first-third-fifth in that event.
Analeise Fredin also pulled a bit of a surprise in winning the 300 hurdles in 51:21 seconds.
Pine River's Lynnesia Belvin won the 200 dash in 26.84 seconds while Sydney Edstrom won the 400 dash at 1:04.37. The Bucks also won the 1600 relay in 4:25.37.
Lake City's Rylee Cohoon won the 100 hurdles in 17.45 seconds while the foursome of Cohoon, Emilie Urie, Taylor Root and Maria McDermott won the 400 relay in 54.42 seconds.
Evart's Kara Henry won the high jump at 4-10, as well.
