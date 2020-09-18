ROSCOMMON — McBain picked up a pair of Highland Conference victories, beating Evart 25-15, 25-9 and Roscommon 25-12, 25-22 in a pair of league matches Thursday.
"I thought we took a good step in the right direction tonight," McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. "Our defense stepped up ad made some big plays and I liked how our offense and serve-receive were pretty consistent throughout the whole night.
"As we continue to mature as a team, that is more of what we want to see."
Gabbie Verberkmoes paced the Ramblers with 11 kills, four blocks, six digs and an ace while Emma Schierbeek had 10 kills, two blocks, eight digs and two aces. Kennedy Payne and Alyssa Bode had three kills and a block apiece.
McBain faces Lake City and Pine River on Thursday.
Lake City splits
LAKE CITY — Lake City split a pair of Highland matches as it beat Manton 22-25, 25-22, 15-10 and lost to Beal City 25-13, 25-22.
"Overall, the girls played strong against two good teams," Lake City coach Bridgid Ardis said. "At times, we lacked speed and hustle but were able to come back.
"We had great team defense and again, we will continue to practice on specific things we saw."
Olivia Bellows paced the Trojans with 10 kills, nine digs, a block and two aces while Emma Baron dished out 32 assists, eight kills, two blocks and 13 digs. Chloe Bisballe had eight kills, nine digs and three aces while MacKenzie Bisballe added 10 kills, seven blocks and three digs.
Nicole Adams had six digs and a kill; Morgan Rogers 11 digs and an ace; Haylee Parniske nine kills and a dig; and Kaylee Keenan 14 digs and an ace.
Manton also lost to Beal City 25-11, 25-23.
"Although we didn't come up with a win tonight, we're still continuing to learn," Manton coach Nicole Helsel said. "I thought the freshmen did a nice job of stepping up and I think the older girls are putting forth a really good effort."
Ashley Bredahl had two aces and 10 digs; Aysia Taylor an ace, two kills, two blocks, 25 assists and 17 digs; Briley Greter 19 digs; Hannah Clark five kills; Lauren Wilder two aces, three kills and seven digs; Leah Helsel two aces, six kills and 13 digs; Megan Moffit 13 kills and 27 digs; Morgan Shepler three kills; and Taryn Regnerus four digs.
Lake City is at Pine River on Tuesday while Manton hosts Northern Michigan Christian.
NMC drops two
MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian dropped a pair of Highland matches, falling to Houghton Lake 25-17, 25-16 and to Pine River 25-22, 25-17.
"We played well offensively by playing smart and placing our hits," NMC coach Anna Veldink said. "We stayed with them each game but we couldn't keep a consistent serve-receive."
Maggie Yount dished out 15 assists and two blocks; Megan Bennett four kills and two blocks; and Paige Ebels 24 digs and three aces.
NMC is at Manton on Tuesday.
Mesick sweeps Bear Lake
MESICK — Mesick picked up a West Michigan D Conference victory, beating Bear Lake 25-9, 25-13, 25-6.
"The girls had a strong showing and are really coming together," Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin said. "Controlling the first pass so the setter can have a good set and our hitters can get good approaches to the ball is our goal.
"We did this very well tonight and we will continue to work hard."
Trinity Harris had three kills and 10 digs; Kelsey Quiggin four aces, five kills and four digs; Lexy Abraham nine assists and a kill; Grace Quiggin six aces, nine kills and six digs; Grace Hawk six assists, a kill and four digs; Maggie Shermak five digs; Kaylee O'Neill an assist and eight digs; Marand Keillor two aces; Harmony Harris eight assists and two kils; Kaylee Carson five aces, two assists, a kill and two digs; Shannyn Spencer a kill and an assist; and Emma Shermak two digs.
Buckley falls short
BUCKLEY — Buckley dropped a 25-22, 25-23, 25-17 decision to Frankfort in a Northwest Conference contest.
Briana Schrotenboer paced the Bears with 11 kills, five digs and three blocks while Kyrie Wildfong had 15 assists. Mira Warren added eight digs.
Buckley hosts Leland on Tuesday.
