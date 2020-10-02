MCBAIN — McBain overcame a slow start to record a pair of Highland Conference volleyball victories on Thursday.
The Ramblers beat Manton 15-25, 26-24, 15-10 and beat Northern Michigan Christian 25-11, 25-16.
"We started off incredibly slow against Manton, serving only 85 percent and a kill percentage around .000," McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. "It's extremely tough to win with those numbers but the girls showed some fight and were able to pull it out.
"I am hoping that this reminds us we can not let up on any team in the Highland. We were much more relaxed able to play our game in the second match against a scrappy NMC team."
Analiese Fredin dished out 27 assists, three blocks, nine digs and three aces while Emma Schierbeek had 13 kills, a block, four digs and three aces on 15 of 16 serving. Gabbie VerBerkmoes had eight kills, two blocks four digs and four aces.
Manton also beat NMC 25-14, 20-25, 15-9.
"We played both teams for the second time and I think we did really show good improvement from the first time, especially against McBain," Manton coach Nicole Helsel said. "We came out pretty dominant in the first set and then had a few unforced errors at the end of the second game. That could have been a win instead of a loss.
"It's important for the girls to see what potential they have and how far they've come."
Ashley Bredahl had 12 digs and an ace; Ayisa Taylor two aces, 12 kills, 23 assists and seven digs; Billie Brickheimer 10 kills and two blocks; Brylie Greter an ace and 19 digs; Hannah Clark seven kills and three digs; Lauren Wilder an ace, three kills and two blocks; Leah Helsel three aces, seven kills and nine digs; and Megan Moffit two aces, 10 kills, 12 assists and 24 digs.
For NMC, Paige Ebels had six kills and 17 digs; Emma Roper two blocks; Maggie Yount 14 assists; Megan Bennett two aces and three kills; and Mabel Yount two aces.
"We continue to make progress as we move forward," NMC coach Anna Veldink said. "We are hungry for some wins and we will continue to keep fighting for them."
Manton hosts Beal City on Tuesday while McBain goes to Pine River. NMC is at Evart.
Trojans split pair
ROSCOMMON — Lake City split a pair of matches in Highland play.
The Trojans lost to the host Bucks 26-24, 25-21 before beating Houghton Lake 25-23, 25-15.
"Our girls came out sluggish with Roscommon and we had way too many errors along with way too many missed serves," Lake City coach Bridgid Ardis said. "We came back and had a much better match against Houghton Lake and we were able to execute at the net more."
Emma Baron paced Lake City with 23 assists, five kills, two blocks, two aces and four digs while Olivia Bellows had 13 kills and eight digs. Chloe Bisballe had 11 kills and three digs while Nicole Adams had five digs.
MacKenzie Bisballe had 11 kills and three digs; Morgan Rogers two digs; and Kaylee Keenan nine digs.
Lake City hosts Harrison next Thursday.
Pine River splits pair
LEROY — Pine River split a pair of Highland matches as it lost to Beal City 25-11, 25-15 and beat Evart 25-14, 25-8.
"We struggled with consistency tonight but had some great moments," Pine River coach Jana Dennis said. "We just need to work on stringing together a run of points.
"Right now, it's just a matter of staying focused and working every day to be better."
Emma Whitley paced the Bucks with 11 kills, 14 digs and five aces while Madi Sparks had six kills and seven digs. Alayna Nichols dished out 15 assists and Alivia Martin had 11.
Marion scores win
MARION — Marion moved to 4-0 in the West Michigan D Conference with a 25-18, 25-22, 25-16 win over Mason County Eastern.
"The ladies played very well and there were a number of strong volleys from both teams," Marion coach Stephanie Merrifield said.
For the Eagles, Ogho Osadiaye had four aces and an assist; Lexie Bain an ace; Georgia Meyer three blocks, an assist and two kills; Payton Raymond a kill; and Emily Krchmar a block, two kills and two aces.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.