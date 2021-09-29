MCBAIN — Halfway home.
McBain ran its record to 8-0 in the Highland Conference as it swept Manton and Northern Christian in a volleyball tri-match Tuesday night.
The Ramblers beat the Rangers 25-15, 26-16 and beat the Comets 25-17, 25-17.
“We knew coming into tonight that both Manton and NMC were going to be scrappy and bring their “A” game to us, and they did just that,” McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. “There were some great rallies tonight and we were able to maintain our offense and continue bringing a variety of attacks.
“Analiese Fredin was able to amass 39 assists tonight while also reaching her personal milestone of 1,000 career assists, so that was an awesome experience to be a part of. She’s got a pretty solid group of hitters to work with, and she does a great job of distributing the ball to them. I was very pleased with the energy and consistency of everyone tonight.
“Now we have to focus in on the second half of the conference schedule for the matches switching to three out of five sets, and we have Pine River on Thursday at home to get us started on the back side of the schedule.”
Jersey Scott had 14 kills, an assist, seven digs and an ace on 100 percent serving while Gabrielle VerBerkmoes had 11 kills, five blocks, nine digs and two aces.
Emma Schierbeek added 11 kills, three assists, eight digs and three aces.”
McBain (21-4-1 overall) hosts Pine River on Thursday.
NMC also beat Manton 25-19, 26-24.
“We made a lot of accomplishments tonight,” NMC coach Anna Veldink said. “We were running a different rotation tonight, but we still walked away with a win.
“We stepped up our pace in playing and we were learninghow to be strategic with our offense.”
Paige Ebels had 11 kills and Jada VanNoord added six while VanNoord also had three aces. Maggie Yount dished out 21 assists while Sol Pacheco had 27 digs and Ebels had 17.
It was a tough night for Manton with two losses.
“Tonight makes a four-match losing streak for us and all are conference games,” Manton coach Nikki Helsel said.
“There is definitely some frustration, but not desperation.
“We made a lot of hitting errors tonight and played timid against two aggressive teams.
“We have 10 dates left in our season and are not throwing in the towel yet. We will refocus on our goals and make some tweaks to our line-up and work harder. If we can stick through these hard times and keep learning, then we will see it pay off.”
Adrianna Sackett had five aces, a kill and 12 digs while Ashley Bredahl had an ace, a kill, 14 assists and 12 digs. Hannah Clark had four kills, a block, an assist and a dig while Kailey Fredette had eight digs.
Lauren Wilder had five kills, two blocks and 14 digs while Leah Helsel had an ace, two kills, a block and eight digs. Megan Moffit had five aces, 13 kills, a block, five assists and 11 digs while Morgan Shepler added an ace, three kills and seven digs.
ROSCOMMON — Lake City split a pair of Highland volleyball matches. The Trojans lost to Roscommon 25-17, 25-23, and beat Houghton Lake 25-20, 25-20.
“Homecoming week is always the best time for the girls and the hardest week for the coach,” Lake City coach Amber Besko said. “Tonight, we came out flat against Roscommon who got to every ball. We had a hard time tonight setting up any offense against them. Unfortunately, too many forced errors cost us the game against them.
“Then we came out again slow against Houghton Lake but were able to make some key plays to take two games against them. The one positive is that we may have played our worst and we were still in the game.”
Marisa Manganello dished out 28 assists while Emily Urie had four kills and four digs.
Chloe Bisballe had 11 kills, four blocks and four digs while Mackenzie Bisballe added 13 kills, eight blocks, nine assists and five digs.
Kaylee Keenan had five digs; Kasey Keenan a kill and a block; Jessica Allen five digs and 100 percent serving; Haylee Parniske three blocks and four digs; and Grace Richards five kills.
BEAL CITY — Pine River split a pair of Highland matches, falling to Beal City 25-22, 25-14 and beating Evart 25-19, 18-25, 16-14.
“We struggled with serving tonight and finding consistency,” Pine River coach Jana Dennis said.
“We are still trying to figure out our identity. Tonight’s play will lead to great conversations (Wednesday) in practice.”
MESICK — Mesick beat Mason County Eastern 25-12, 25-18, 25-16 in a West Michigan D Conference match.
“We played well tonight against a scrappy MCE team,” Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin said. “We stayed mentally strong and played our game with setting up our hitters and covering the floor well.
“We gave away too many points by errors between serving errors and hitting errors. Our focus in the coming weeks will be improving our consistency.”
Kelsey Quiggin had 10 kills, two aces and 10 digs; Lexy Abraham six aces, two kills and 15 assists; Grace Hawk 10 digs and three assists; Kaylee Carson five kills, four aces and five digs; Harmony Harris two aces, eight assists and a kill; and Maraya Buell five kills.
GAYLORD — Cadillac dropped a 1-0 decision to Gaylord in a Big North Conference soccer contest.
Coach Paul King credited the play of Elliot Lavigne in goal, along with Ben Drabik defensively and Bernardo Rojas offensively.
Cadillac hosts Traverse City West on Thursday.
CADILLAC — Heritage Christian picked up its first win, beating PineView Homes 7-1.
“PineView came out more aggressively in the first half, winning most of the free balls but, the Patriot defense with junior Peyton Nickel in goal, stopped their advances,” Heritage coach Tom Stagg said. “We finally turned a corner we have been working toward all season.
Brady Johnston got the Patriots on the board before Mateo Powell scored twice with the first coming off an assist from Sebastian Vrieze.
Seth Wanner, Vrieze, Peyton Shaffer and Joe Johnston scored in the second half.
Heritage Christian (1-4-1) hosts Skeels Christian School on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.