LAKE CITY — They were a little up and down but still got two wins.
McBain beat Pine River 25-13, 25-17 and beat Lake City 25-9, 25-23 in a Highland Conference volleyball tri on Tuesday.
“Tonight was a tale of Jekyll and Hyde,” McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. “There were times when we were running on cruise and everything was flowing pretty well, and then that evil twin came in and our errors mounted up.
“The good news is that we were able to pull out enough fight to win that second set against Lake City, but we cannot afford to get in that habit of letting those runs on points go without closing them out sooner. I was very impressed with our adjustment that we had to make to our line-up this week, and I thought Gwyneth did a great job filling in the middle position.”
Emma Schierbeek paced the Ramblers with 14 kills, four blocks, two assists, an ace and seven digs while Gwyneth VerBerkmoes had six kills, four blocks, two assists, four digs and two aces.
Analiese Fredin dished out 32 assists, four kills, two blocks and three aces.
McBain (15-1-1 overall, 4-0 Highland) is at the Cadillac Invitational on Saturday.
Lake City also beat Pine River 25-16, 25-21 before falling to McBain.
“We started the night full of energy and finally played at our pace,” Lake City coach Amber Besko said. “We tried some girls in new spots during the Pine River match and I liked the way we ran our offense.
“We came out slow against a good McBain team and fell apart during the first set. I am proud of the way my girls fought back in the second game to make it competitive.”
Marisa Manganello had 18 assists and served 100 percent while Chloe Bisballe had five kills, four blocks and six digs. Mackenzie Bisballe had six kills while Kasey Keenan had five kills and a block.
Jessica Allen had four digs and served 100 percent while Haylee Parniske had four kills and served 100 percent. Helen Brown added six assists and three digs.
Lake City hosts Frankfort on Thursday.
Pine River coach Jana Dennis thought her team showed improvement.
“We played better tonight than we did over the weekend but are still struggling with putting everything together,” she said. “Our bench did a great job of creating energy for the court. We made some adjustments and are hoping those adjustments will help us get back to the level of play we are used to seeing.”
Pine River (3-10 overall, 0-4 Highland) hosts Northern Michigan Christian and Houghton Lake on Tuesday.
HOUGHTON LAKE — Manton picked up a pair of Highland wins, beating Evart 25-8, 25-23 and the host Bobcats 25-9, 25-18.
“Tonight was a good opportunity for us to work on some different lineups,” Manton coach Nicole Helsel said. “I thought the girls put out an honest effort and worked well together.”
Adrianna Sackett had an ace, three kills, two blocks and six digs while Ashley Bredahl had seven aces, 25 assists and eight digs. Hannah Clark had two aces, five kills, an assist and two digs while Kailey Fredette added 13 digs.
Lauren Wilder had an ace, nine kills, a block and 12 digs while Leah Helsel had four aces, four kills, an assist and 17 digs. Makayla Gowell had eight assists while Megan Moffit had three aces, 15 kills, a block, seven assists and 15 digs.
Morgan Shepler added two aces, 12 kills, two blocks and seven digs.
Manton (15-5 overall, 3-1 Highland) hosts Beal City on Tuesday.
MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian scored a pair of Highland wins, beating Roscommon 25-14, 25-20 and beating Beal City 25-22, 23-25, 15-13.
“This was a big win for us,” NMC coach Anna Veldink said. “We had to work for every point and had to be constantly on our toes and ready for anything.”
Paige Ebels led the Comets offensively with 19 kills while Megan Bennett had 10. Bennett had five blocks and Alaina Rozeveld had two while Rozeveld also had an ace.
Sol Pacheco recorded 44 digs and Ebels had 22 while Maggie Yount dished out 36 assists.
NMC is with Houghton Lake at Pine River on Tuesday.
FIFE LAKE — Forest Area scored a 23-25, 25-17, 25-15, 25-13 win over Bellaire in a Ski Valley Conference match.
Anna Durfee dished out 12 assists, 10 aces and five digs while Emily Perkins had six aces, eight digs and three kills. Desjanea Perkins had two aces, seven digs and nine kills while Brianna Kniss added four aces, five digs and seven kills.
Jersey Patton also had 16 digs.
Forest Area hosts Onaway on Tuesday.
