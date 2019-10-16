BEAL CITY — That makes it a clean sweep.
McBain's boys and girls won all three Highland Conference cross country jamborees and secured the title during Tuesday's final race at Beal City High School.
The boys' race was tight the whole way as the Ramblers were first with 64 points, Roscommon second at 68, Beal City third at 71, Manton fourth at 80, Pine River fifth at 99, Lake City sixth at 150, Evart seventh at 198 and Northern Michigan Christian eighth at 207.
"The boys worked hard all season and it paid off for them," McBain coach Trevor Holmes said. "We need to give a shout out to our captain for showing such great leadership. Blake Whetstone really improved this year to help the team get the championship by going from 21 or 22 minutes to the mid-18s at most meets."
For the Ramblers, Connor Murphy took third in 17:37, Kadin Eastway 10th in 18:22, Kyle Pylkas 14th in 18:35, Whetstone 18th in 18:54 and Grayson VerBerkmoes 19th in 18:54.
For the Rangers, Noah Morrow took first in 17:07, Jonathon Traxler 11th in 18:28, Logan Patrick 17th in 18:51, Cayden McGrew 25th in 19:22 and Nolan Moffit 26th in 19:38.
"Although Noah had already secured the individual Highland Conference title, he really wanted to finish the (league) season undefeated," Manton coach Jeff Harding said. "McBain and Roscommon had different plans and were closing the gap each meet. Noah's plan was to ‘red line the whole time.’ He took the lead just after the mile mark and kept pushing the pace until the other runners popped.
"Noah was disappointed with his track season last spring and felt he had something to prove." Tonight, he did just that."
For the Bucks, Jayce Methner took sixth in 17:46, Philip Rigling ninth in 18:22, Landyn Cool 20th in 19:05, Jordan Koetje 31st in 19:53 and Wyatt Underhill 35th in 20:10.
For the Trojans, Shane Nutt took seventh in 18:08, AJ Comp 27th in 19:39, Dustin Jackson 34th in 20:05, Austin Small 42nd in 20:28 and Avery DeBoer 53rd in 21:25.
For the Wildcats, Kinkade Dubreuil took fifth in 17:42, Cory Vader 61st in 22:32, Korey Clark 64th in 23:05, Andrew Booher 65th in 23:25 and Seth Goodwin 77th in 28:56.
For the Comets, Bobby Vennema took 32nd in 19:56, Garrett Langton 36th in 20:11, Landon Ochampaugh 44th in 20:35, Josh Byard 67th in 23:50 and Jacob Booher 71st in 25:07.
McBain won the girls' race with more room to spare. The Ramblers were first with 36 points while Manton was second at 58, Roscommon third at 73, Beal City fourth at 98, Pine River fifth at 133, Evart sixth at 139 and Lake City seventh at 162.
It's the third straight year McBain has won the title.
"I can't say enough about this group of young ladies," McBain coach Tasha O'Malley said. "They never give up and are very supportive of each other.
"Their work ethic continues to shine through."
For McBain, Brianna Eisnega took third in 20:01, Maggie O'Malley fifth at in 20:28, Reese Ensing sixth in 20:41, Regan Hill 10th in 21:23 and McKenna Gilde 12th in 21:48.
For Manton, Paige Swirdiuk took seventh in 20:48, Molly Harding eighth in 21:04, Emily Harding 11th in 21:31, Phoebe McBride 15th in 22:07 and Chloe Colton 17th in 22:20.
"Although our team got by Roscommon two weeks ago, it was when they were missing two of their top five girls. Tonight, our girls surpassed a full-strength Roscommon team," Harding said. Our girls team keeps looking stronger and stronger. Our front-runners, Paige, Molly and Emily all threw down season-best performances.
"Paige had something extra special today. She went out hard and then continued to chase down each girl in front of her one by one. The look she had in her eyes told me she had something to prove. I'm very proud of all of our runners today, but especially Paige. She's never given up and continues to fight because that's what the great ones do."
For Pine River, Elizabeth Rigling took 16th in 22:07, Payton Fulmerhouser 25th in 23:33, Grace Beebe 27th in 24:08, Jada Montgomery 31st in 24:23 and Esdeanna Koetje 45th in 26:01.
For Evart, Laina Payne took 13th in 21:55, Sophia Scott 20th in 22:49, Rilee Clark 29th in 24:12, Emma Hubbard 48th in 26:05 and Rose Clark 52nd in 26:29.
For Lake City, Rylee Cohoon took 24th in 23:32, Ashley Hutchinson 32nd in 24:27, Anna-May Ponce 39th in 25:20, Karlee Wilkerson 42nd in 25:37 and Emma Nickerson 57th in 27:31.
For NMC, Makayla Hall took 30th in 24:13, Ally Krick 47th in 26:04 and Brianna Platz 75th in 40:00.
RC girls win CSAA Gold
REMUS — They didn't win the day but they won the thing that matters.
Reed City's girls finished second in Tuesday's final CSAA Gold Division jamboree at Chippewa Hills but it was enough to give the Coyotes the overall title.
Fremont took first Tuesday with 55 points while the Coyotes were second at 61 and Chip Hills third at 63.
"Every runner mattered today," Reed City coach Rich Saladin said. "Our top seven all ran amazing and the team performance was the turning point. The girls left it out on the course and accomplished history by winning the first conference title for girls' cross country at Reed City.
"It's a great group of kids and it was a team effort."
Abbi Kiaunis paced Reed City with a first-place finish in 19:07 while Taylor Harrison took seventh in 20:21, Olivia Lewis took 16th in 21:37, Nora Smoes 18th in 21:51 and Brooke Miller 19th in 21:52.
Perennial powerhouse Fremont won the boys' title with a perfect score of 15 points while Big Rapids was second at 67, Chippewa Hills third at 93 and Reed City fifth at 129.
Calvin Rohde earned first-team all-conference honors by taking sixth in 16:45. Jared Karns took 19th in 18:02, Noah Blythe 36th in 19:49, Ty Kailing 37th in 19:51 and Mason Dozier 49th in 20:41.
Cadillac 3rd, 6th at BNC
GAYLORD — Cadillac's girls took third and the boys sixth in the Big North Conference championships at the Gaylord Country Club.
Petoskey won the girls' title with 29 points, edging perennial powerhouse Traverse City Central, which was second at 32. The Vikings were third at 77, Traverse City West fourth at 93, Alpena fifth at 164 and Gaylord sixth at 166.
Sophomore Kendall Schopieray and junior Chloie Musta each earned second-team all-conference honors with their finishes Tuesday. Schopieray was 11th in 19:37 and Musta 12th in 19:48.
Gwen Phillips took 17th in 20:29, Susie Huckle 18th in 20:04 and Ellie Cool 19th in 20:47.
TC Central won the boys' title with 21 points while Petoskey was second at 54, TC West third at 64, Alpena fourth at 113, Gaylord fifth at 134 and Cadillac sixth at 144.
Senior Jared Denike earned first-team all-conference honors by taking sixth in 17:08 while senior Justin Denike each second-team honors by taking 13th at 17:30.
Troy Miller took 31st in 18:58, Logan Boolman 36th in 20:16 and Carson Carlington 39th in 21:15.
