HOUGHTON LAKE — Their path to an elusive trophy is set.
McBain took care of business, beating Sanford Meridian 25-10, 25-17, 25-21 in an MHSAA Division 3 volleyball regional semifinal contest Tuesday at Houghton Lake.
The win sends the Ramblers (34-4-1 overall) into Thursday’s final against Beaverton at 6 p.m. The Beavers swept Tawas in Tuesday’s second semifinal.
McBain hasn’t won a volleyball regional since 2009, during Shawn Murphy’s first stint as head coach.
“Right now, it’s a good feeling to be set up for another regional final,” he said. “The girls are hungry for one and we know what we have to do on Thursday.”
The Ramblers came out strong and buried Meridian in the first set but weren’t quite as crisp in the second and third sets, something Murphy knows can’t happen as the tournament gets deeper.
“I felt like we came out pretty strong and pretty consistent,” he said. “The focus was definitely there. The passing allowed us to run the offense pretty well and I really liked our serving for the most part. It was aggressive and pus some pressure on Meridian.
“We did start to get a little lax in the second set, which then transferred into the third set for some of those unforced errors. We will definitely need to remedy these spurts of errors as we play teams deeper in the tournament.”
Emma Schierbeek paced McBain with 14 kills, a block, three aces and four digs while Gabrielle VerBerkmoes had nine kills, five blocks, six digs and an ace on 100 percent serving. Jersey Scott recorded seven kills, a block, an ace, an assist and five digs while Linde VanderVlucht added six kills, two blocks, an ace and six digs.
Analiese Fredin dished out 34 assists, a block, seven digs and four aces on 100 percent serving.
