McBAIN – Lake City rallied to take the opening game at McBain in extra innings, 8-7, and then outscored the Ramblers 11-8 in the nightcap of the Highland Conference baseball twinbill Friday at McBain.
McBain took an early 5-0 lead in the opener but Lake City gradually came back, eventually tying the score 6-6 in the top of the sixth when catcher Andrew VanderTigue hit a fielder’s choice grounder to knock in A.J. VanDuinen, who had tripled.
Lake City scored twice in the top of the seventh, sparked by a triple off the bat of Oakley Barger, to take an 8-6 lead and then held off a McBain rally in the bottom of the inning.
“I liked the way we crawled back after being down so early,‘ said Lake City coach Todd Vasicek. “It took us a while to get the bats going.‘
Lake City senior Hunter Bisballe earned with the win with six innings of work, allowing six runs on four hits with 10 K’s and he made a key defensive play as well, a diving catch of a bunt off the bat of McBain’s Tyler Koetje with two runners on and none out in the bottom of the sixth. Bisballe alertly turned the catch into a double play and then Trojan second baseman Sam Baron made a nice play to record the third out and send the game into extra innings.
“If Hunter doesn’t make that diving catch, we probably don’t win that game,‘ Vasicek said.
Avery DeBoer allowed a run on two hits while earning a save in the seventh inning.
DeBoer, Devin Nolan and Davin Hogan each struck for two hits for Lake City in the opener and Gavin Bisballe blasted a long two-run home run to center field. Barger tripled with an RBI and run scored and VanDuinen tripled with a run scored.
Koetje pitched 4.2 innings for McBain in the opener, striking out three. Elijah Baker came on in relief and pitched out of a jam in the fifth, coaxing a strikeout with two runners on base.
Dan Rodenbaugh rapped two hits and first baseman Caleb Kampouse doubled for the Ramblers. Evan Haverkamp, Trey Boven and Koetje each singled.
In game two, VanderTigue went the distance and got the win for Lake City, allowing six runs on seven hits.
Nolan went 3-for-3 with two doubles and VanderTigue tagged a double and a triple. DeBoer belted two hits, including a double, and VanDuinen delivered two hits.
McBain starter Braylon Pace struck out two in 2.1 innings and Boven struck out three in 2.2 innings of relief.
Rodenbaugh ripped a two-run single while Kamphouse continued to sting the ball, cracking a double and a single with two RBIs. Pace produced an RBI single along with Carson Murphy. Dylan Schonert singled and scord twice and Nick DeRuiter drilled two singles.
"I'm happy to see Caleb Kamphouse smacking the ball around," said McBain coach Shaun Mulder. "Shortstop Dylan Schonert made a couple really nice plays and I'm proud of the improvements he's made."
Lake City is home Tuesday against Manton and McBain is at Houghton Lake.
PR drops pair to Aggies
LEROY – Beal City displayed dominant pitching on Friday in a Highland Conference doubleheader at Pine River, defeating the Bucks 11-1 and 2-0.
In the opener, Garett Sumpter took the loss, allowing one earned run.
Ben Lockhart laced a triple among his two hits. Austin Dean delivered an RBI single to chase home Cash Wheeler, who had singled and advanced to second on a wild pitch. That would prove to be Pine River’s lone run in the two games.
In game two, Hunter Kanouse pitched well enough to win but the Beal City pitcher hurled a shutout. Kanouse went the six-inning distance, allowing two runs on four hits with four K’s.
Dean, Kanouse and Lockhart had Pine River’s three hits in game two.
“Beal City’s just tough,‘ said Pine River coach Shawn Ruppert. “In game two we loaded the bases in the first inning but couldn’t put a run across. If we could have scored there with Hunter pitching, it may have been a different game.‘
Pine River plays at Roscommon on Tuesday.
Mesick loses, ties at Frankfort
FRANKFORT – Mesick traveled to Frankfort on Friday and lost the opener 4-3 in extra innings before tying 9-9 in game two.
Mesick hurt its own cause, committing 15 errors in the two games, reported coach Gabe Parrish.
Connor Simmer pitched well in the opener, allowing two earned runs with two K’s. Cole Spencer, Gabe Parrish and Carter Simmer each stroked two hits for the Bulldogs, and Parrish knocked in two runs.
In game two, Parrish and Spencer shared the pitching duties and neither allowed an earned run. Parrish allowed three hits with four strikeouts. Spencer did not permit a hit.
Conner Sisson struck two singles with three RBIs and Caleb Linna singled twice and knocked in two. Parrish poked an RBI single and Conner Simmer singled.
Mesick plays at Buckley on Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
McBain sweeps Trojans
McBAIN -- McBain pounded the ball in its final home games of the season Friday, defeating Highland Conference foe Lake City 18-2 and 17-1.
The Ramblers recorded home runs in the opener from senior third baseman Emma Boonstra and junior catcher Mya Eisenga. Boonstra belted out two double in addition to the line drive home run to center field and knocked in five. Eisenga's high drive to left was a two-run clout.
Sophomore shortstop Caitlin Butzin connected for three hits and first baseman Alyssa Bode drilled three hits and also knocked in five runs.
Lake City first baseman Hannah Vasicek singled and doubled and scored a run and shortstop Kiley Cunningham also doubled and had an RBI. Mya Miller and Tarrin Miller each doubled.
McKenna Gilde was in the circle for McBain in the opener, striking out seven.
In game two, Butzin earned the win, striking out four.
Boonstra swung a torrid stick again in game two, drilling two more doubles with four more RBIs. She had five doubles, a home run and nine RBIs in the two games.
Eisenga smacked three singles with three RBIs and Michayla Bell rang out two hits with two RBIs.
Lake City is home Tuesday against Manton and McBain is at Houghton Lake.
Mesick takes pair at Frankfort
FRANKFORT -- Mesick earned a pair of non-league victories Friday at Frankfort, 5-1 and 11-6.
Kelsey Quiggin struck out nine while winning the opener and received home run support from her sister Grace Quiggin, a two-run shot. Harmony Harris strummed two hits.
Grace Quiggin earned the win in game two, striking out five.
Harris hammered three hits, including a double, and Grace Quiggin generated two hits while knocking in four.
"We were down 5-2 going into our last at-bat in game two and scored nine runs in the top of the sixth," said Mesick coach Dave Feriend.
Mesick (24-6) plays at Elk Rapids on Wednesday.
Bucks drop two to Beal Cikty
LEROY – Pine River couldn’t get the bats going against some very good Beal City pitching on Friday as the Bucks dropped a pair of Highland games, 14-1 and 10-0.
Amanda Hill was the pitcher of record in each game. In the opener, she allowed four hits with a strikeout and a walk.
Hill also had one of Pine River’s four hits in the contest. Kim Hill, Alayna Nichols and Vivian Maddox also had hits for the Bucks.
In game two, Hill allowed four hits with a strikeout once again. Emma Whitley and CorNesha Holmes had the only Pine River hits.
“We ran into a buzzsaw,‘ said Pine River coach Mike Nelson. “There’s a reason why Beal City is a conference power. Their pitching is outstanding.‘
Pine River plays at Roscommon on Tuesday.
Marion, Pentwater split
MARION – Marion and Pentwater split a West Michigan D Conference softball doubleheader on Thursday, the host Eagles winning the opener 4-3 in seven innings but Pentwater coming back to win game two, 6-5 in seven innings.
Sophomore Georgia Meyer got the win for Marion, allowing no runs in 5.2 innings of work with eight strikeouts. Payton Raymond closed out in relief, not allowing an earned run and striking out four.
Harley Bear belted three hits, including a double and triple, and Raymond ripped two hits. McKayla Cruson and Jacelyn Moggo also stroked singles.
In game two, Bear took the loss but pitched a good game, going the full seven innings without allowing an earned run. She struck out five with no walks.
“We had too many errors in the field,‘ noted coach Ryan Raymond.
Georgia Meyer muscled out two triples and a single and Bear drilled a double among her two hits. Raymond recorded two more hits while Moggo tagged a triple and Maddie Sutten and Delaney Lloyd each had a hit.
Marion (14-4) hosts Bear Lake on Monday.
