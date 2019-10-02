MCBAIN — Calm and cool.
That approach worked pretty well for McBain as it swept Northern Michigan Christian 25-13, 25-20, 25-19 in a Highland Conference volleyball contest Tuesday evening.
"I thought we played pretty relaxed this evening and didn't get rattled, although we still led NMC get a couple of runs on points.
"I was most impressed with our serving and our passing, for the most part, was pretty spot on but we are still struggling to get consistent kills from a variety of hitters. That will be key as we move farther into the season."
Emma Schierbeek had 12 kills and seven digs while Gabrielle VerBerkmoes added two blocks, four kills and eight aces. Alyssa Bode had five kills and two blocks.
Megan Bennett, Alaina Rozeveld and Madelyn Benthem paced NMC with four kills apiece while Bennett added three kills.
"Consistency seems to be the problem with this team and we will continue to work on that," NMC coach Kenda Rivera said.
McBain (13-12 overall) is at the Kalkaska Invitational on Saturday.
• McBain won the JV match 25-19, 25-23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.