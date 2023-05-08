LEROY — McBain had the big day, winning both the girls’ and boys’ titles at the Pine River All-Sports Day Track and Field Invitational on Saturday.
The Ramblers totaled 174 points to win the girls’ title while the host Bucks were second 91 and Coleman third at 39.
“The kids really shined and I am happy for the girls that they are winning a few invitationals,” McBain girls coach Susan Maloney said. “These young ladies are pretty special.”
On top of winning the track meet, seven of the student-athletes then took part in a Highliters choir show at the school Saturday evening.
McBain swept the field events, winning all five. Isabel Rozeveld won the shot put at 34-feet, 5-inches while Allison Gladu was second at 34-0. Rozeveld won the discus at 111-4 and Gladu was third at 84-4. Kahli Heuker won the high jump at 4-10 and Mikayla Blood was third at 4-6.
Olivia Wilt won the pole vault at 7-6 and Shauna McLean was third at 7-0 while Heuker also won the long jump at 13-7.5 and Wilt was third at 12-5.25.
The Ramblers swept the relays, as well, winning the 400-meter relay in 55.57 seconds, the 800 relay in 1:54.61, the 1600 relay in 4:27.03 and the 3200 relay in 11:12.86.
Analiese Fredin won the 100 hurdles in 18.20 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 51.78 seconds while Heuker also won the 800 in 2:49.30. Aubrey VandePol won the 400 dash in 1:05.68 and Blood the 200 dash in 29.22 seconds while Gabi VerBerkmoes was second in 30.06 seconds.
Pine River’s Elloise Popma won the 100 dash in 14.05 seconds and was second in the 200 dash in 29.29 seconds. Ellie Rigling took second in the 400 in 10:06.89 while Madison Rush was third in 3200 at 13:37.08. Hannah Bakalar was second in the 300 hurdles in 55.99 seconds and Madelynne Sterly third at 57.96 while Ali Wheaton took third in the 100 hurdles in 20.20 seconds.
Lillian Pylman took second in the discus at 100-5 and third in the shot put at 32-0.5. Sterly was second in the pole vault at 7-0 while Anika Prosch took second in the long jump at 13-1.
McBain totaled 121 points to win the boys’ title while Pine River was second at 107 and Mason County Central third at 94.
Mack Bontekoe won the shot put at 41-4 while Caleb Gilde took second at 38-2.5. Bontekoe also won the discus at 137-0 and Kameron Netherway was third at 113-0. Ben Rodenbaugh won the high jump at 6-2 and Darrious Pena Perez was third at 5-10.
Rodenbaugh won the 400 dash in 57.08 seconds while Pena Perez was second in the 100 dash in 12.37 seconds and Brett Eling third in 200 in 26.42 seconds.
Claydon Ingleright took third in the 800 in 2:27.37 and third in the 1600 in 5:06.27 while Aidan Koetje was third in the 3200 at 11:39.94.
Eli Wilt took second in 110 hurdles in 18.37 seconds and Jacob Hart was third at 20.24 while Wilt also took second in the 300 hurdles in 47.79 seconds.
McBain won the 400 relay in 47.96 seconds and 1600 relay in 4:01.46.
Pine River’s Brody Swanson won the 800 in 2:26.04 and the 1600 in 5:01.20 while Gavin Kelso took second at 5:02.07. Kelso also won the 3200 in 11:16.80.
Ryder Holmes was second in the 200 in 25.47 seconds and third in the 100 in 12.63 seconds.
Damien Beach took second in the long jump at 18-1 and third in the 300 hurdles at 52.03 seconds while Holmes also took third in the long jump at 17-0.5.
Javen Wanstead took second in the discus at 117-0 and third in the pole vault at 9-6.
The Bucks won the 3200 relay in 9:23.09.
MANISTEE — Northern Michigan Christian and Mesick took part in the Saber Flash Invitational Saturday at Manistee.
White Cloud won the title on the boys’ side with 175.5 points while the Comets took third at 73 and the Bulldogs fifth at 52.5.
NMC’s Isaac Bowden won the pole vault at 13-0 while Nathan Eisenga was third in the high jump at 5-8. NMC won the 1600 relay in 3:53.42 while Bowden was third in the 300 hurdles in 47.01 seconds.
NMC also took second in the 800 relay in 1:38.11.
Mesick’s Wyatt Putney took second in the 200 dash in 24.09 seconds, second in the long jump at 18-2.75 and third in the 100 dash in 11.69 seconds. The Bulldogs also took third in the 400 relay in 51.77 seconds.
White Cloud won the girls’ title with 154 points while Mesick was seventh at 40 and NMC 10th at five.
Mesick’s Rebecca McCree took second in the 300 hurdles in 57.80 seconds.
GAYLORD — Cadillac took eighth at the Gaylord Invitational at The Tradition with a team score of 369.
Traverse City Central won the event with a 296 while the Trojans’ JV team took second at 307 and TC West was third at 312.
Noah Traviss paced the Vikings with an 83 while Ryan Lincoln shot a 94, Connor Putman 95 and Keegan McRoberts a 97.
Cadillac is at the Petoskey Invitational today.
