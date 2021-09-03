MCBAIN — Strong from start to finish.
McBain beat Traverse City St. Francis 25-19, 25-16 and beat Big Rapids 25-17, 25-12 in a non-conference volleyball tri Thursday.
This is kind of how we wanted to come out for our home opener,” McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. “I thought we played pretty focused and calm during the TCSF match. We had some pretty good runs on points and didn’t get rattled when plays didn’t go our way. Our offense continues to become deeper and more varied, which is nice when one hitter isn’t quite getting in the groove, we have many others to dish to.
“Our second match to Big Rapids started off a bit rough with some miscommunication errors, which seemed to bring our momentum down, but the girls fought back and regained control of that first set. I continue to be impressed with the amount of grit this team shows. They were able to keep that momentum into the second set against Big Rapids and finish strong.”
Analiese Fredin had 32 assists, three kills, two blocks, six digs and three aces on 28 of 29 serving while Emma Schierbeek had 14 kills, seven digs and an ace.
Linde VanderVlucht had nine kills, six blocks, six digs, an assist and an ace while Jersey Scott had seven kills, six digs, an assist and two aces on 10 of 11 serving.
Gabrielle VerBerkmoes added nine kills, three blocks, six digs and an ace on 8 of 9 serving.
McBain (13-1-1 overall) hosts Beal City and Houghton Lake next Thursday.
Bucks top Manistee
LEROY — Pine River picked up a non-conference volleyball win, beating Manistee 25-20, 25-14, 25-19.
“It was so nice to be in our own gym tonight and see fans in the gym,” Pine River coach Jana Dennis said. “Nothing beats the feel of a fan-filled gym. As for the team, we had a lot of energy throughout the night. We used that energy to help us out of a few snags.
“Tonight’s win was a complete team effort. The seniors continue to provide leadership and confidence for the other members of the team. We can’t wait to start conference play next week.”
Pine River (3-2 overall) is at Roscommon with Manton next Thursday.
Mesick tops St. Mary
LAKE LEELANAU — Mesick scored a 25-23, 24-26, 25-22, 25-20 win over Lake Leelanau St. Mary in a non-league volleyball match.
“I am really proud of my girls tonight as were missing three from our team of nine girls and we brought up a JV player,” Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin said. “We worked through some communication issues and stayed positive throughout the match.”
Kelsey Quiggin had three aces, 10 kills and 22 digs while Lexy Abraham added an ace, three kills, 30 assists and 12 digs. Kaylee Carson had five kills and 12 digs while Shannyn Spencer had two aces, three blocks and six kills.
Ty Burfield had 20 digs; Maraya Buell four aces, three blocks and six digs; and Maddy Spoor three aces, a kill and 11 digs.
