CADILLAC — That’s a pretty good night.
McBain put together a strong evening and won three matches in a quad at Cadillac.
The Ramblers beat Traverse City St. Francis 24-26, 25-22, 15-12; beat the host Vikings 25-21, 19-25, 15-11; and beat Fremont 25-9, 25-21.
“I was very proud of the grit these girls showed in a pretty tough group of teams,” McBain coach Shawn Murphy said.
“There were a few too many runs of points against us but time and time again, these girls would just go to work and fight to get those points back.
“Our goal is to continue to play at that higher level and fast pace but to try and keep those runs against us down to a minimum. I thought we played a much more relaxed game against Fremont and that showed in the first set with our play.”
Analiese Fredin dished out 68 assists, nine kills, three blocks, 24 digs and two aces on 97 percent serving while Gabrielle VerBerkmoes 36 kills, five blocks and 16 digs.
Linde VanderVlucht had 19 kills, four blocks, two assists, 25 digs and two aces on 90 percent serving while Gwyneth VerBerkmoes added 13 kills, a block, two assists, 21 digs and three aces.
McBain (18-2 overall) hosts Evart to open Highland Conference play today.
Cadillac struggled, going 1-2.
The Vikings beat Fremont 25-17, 25-23; lost to McBain and lost to Traverse City St. Francis 25-23, 25-16.
Cadillac played the three matches without senior standout and leader Joslyn Seeley, who injured her ankle in practice.
Cassie Jenema paced the Vikings with 58 assists, 21 digs, five kills, two aces and a block while Makenzie Johns had 25 kills, 24 digs, five blocks and an ace.
Macey McKeever had 17 digs, 13 kills, three aces and a block while Brooke Ellens had 26 digs, five assists and four aces.
Carissa Musta had 27 kills and four blocks; Reina McMahon 21 digs, four kills and two aces; Adri Beydoun two blocks and a kill; Karsyn Kastl four aces and a dig; Emmy Cox two aces and two digs; and Emma Johnson a dig.
Cadillac (10-4-1 overall) hosts Traverse City West on Wednesday.
MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian picked up a key Northern Michigan Soccer League win, beating Ogemaw Heights 2-1 on Monday.
“This was a very big game tonight. Ogemaw is year after year an excellent team and they always play at a very high pace,” NMC coach Taylor Mulder said.
“We were able to keep up with that pace at times and other times not, fortunately more often than not. Also, our finishing was much better than any game before. Our shot selection and execution was much improved and I hope it continues to improve game after game.
“I was asked what was the winning edge tonight and I firmly believe that it was Blake DeZeeuw in net. He made several excellent saves and did an excellent job being proactive in preventing breakaway opportunities. Overall, I am very happy with my guys tonight and have high hopes for the rest of the season.”
Barret Bosscher led the way with a goal and an assist while Logan Hart also scored.
DeZeeuw had 10 saves in the nets.
NMC is at Tawas on Wednesday.
BUCKLEY — Buckley picked up a Northwest Conference win, beating Benzie Central 5-1.
Owen Renfor, Kyle Deshasier, Andrea Rolle, Garrett Ensor and Nick Simon scored for the Bears while Jake Romzek, Ensor, Renfor and Coleman Yuresko had assists.
Tyler Apple made five saves in the nets.
Buckley (5-4-1 overall, 2-0 Northwest) is at Kingsley on Wednesday.
CADILLAC — Cadillac’s JV tennis team beat Ludington 7-1.
Trayer Langworthy won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 singles while Connor Hill won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2.
Mason Freeman won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3 while Nick Brandsma won 8-0 at No. 4.
Dino Santangelo and Kyle Ross lost 2-6, 6-4, 10-5 at No. 1 doubles while Brandsma and Thomas Rahilly won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2.
Drew Kornacki and Kaleb Kastl won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3.
