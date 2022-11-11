LAKE CITY – Another match. Another sweep. Another trophy.
The McBain volleyball team continued its dominant play in the postseason, securing its second straight Division 3 regional championship on the Lake City floor on Thursday with a 25-17, 25-14, 25-13 sweep of Oscoda. In four playoff matches so far, McBain has not lost a single set.
Next up for the Ramblers (44-6-2) is a rematch with perennial U.P. power Calumet in the regional quarterfinals at Gaylord on Tuesday starting at 6 p.m. The teams had a memorable clash last year in Grayling as McBain somehow prevailed in five games in the “Rambler Resurrection” match with the Copper Kings. McBain trailed 2-1 in games and trailed 24-16 in the fourth set before coming back from almost certain elimination to win and advance to the Final Four at the Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek.
Calumet edged Elk Rapids 3-2 in its regional championship match on Tuesday.
McBain coach Shawn Murphy thought the Ramblers started a little slowly in the opening set with Oscoda but was pleased with his team’s performance on the whole. The Owls, like so many of McBain’s opponents, could not match the Ramblers’ height or firepower at the net.
“Oscoda’s a good team; their libero (Grace Berquist) is one of the best we’ve seen all year,” Murphy said. “We knew they were good defensively so we mixed our attacks and used a lot of tips tonight and that worked pretty well. But they still made us work for our points. The scores of the games don’t really show how good Oscoda is defensively.”
McBain was also quite effective defensively, especially with its positioning and blocking. Senior middle hitter Linde VanderVlucht secured a team-high six blocks and she wasn't alone. Setter Analiese Fredin (3), and outside hitters Gwyneth VerBerkmoes (2) and Morgan DeRuiter (1) also combined for six blocks in the match.
“Linde was a force at the net with her blocking as well as defensively,” Murphy said.
VanderVlucht, who also had five kills and seven digs to go with her six blocks, said watching the Owls play against Beaverton in the other regional semifinal on Tuesday helped with preparation.
“They played five games (with Beaverton) so we got to see a lot of what they do at the net and it really helped tonight,” VanderVlucht said.
There was a sense of urgency going into Thursday’s match, especially for her and the other seniors on the roster because “the season is on the line with every match.”
“It feels so good to check this one off the list and to get ready for quarterfinals now,” she added.
Senior Gabby VerBerkmoes, who led the way up front with 14 kills, said it took the Ramblers a little while to get into their groove against Oscoda but when they did good results followed.
“Oscoda did a good job of countering our attacks and it was a little frustrating at the start,” she said. “Then we started mixing in some tips and that threw them off a little. We had some nice ball placement tonight.
“It was a real team effort again. Everyone knows their job and does it.”
The opening set was the closest. McBain led just 12-10 after Oscoda’s Luella Whipkey scored a kill shot. VerBerkmoes answered with one of her 14 kills, though, igniting a seven-point run with Morgan DeRuiter at the service stripe. VanderVlucht made two straight blocks and a kill during the run.
The second set was also close in the early going before the Ramblers began to pull away. A kill from Gwyneth VerBerkmoes gave the Ramblers a 14-11 edge and it was Gwyneth who closed out the set with a powerful showing at the line, recording three straight aces for the final three points. She finished with a team-high six aces.
“Gwyneth and Linde both stepped up at critical times for us tonight,” Murphy said.
“Gwyneth was rocketing her serves.”
The third set started with an ace from setter Analiese Fredin but the Owls were still able to keep things close in the early going. A kill from Gwyneth and a pair of tipped shots from Fredin pushed the lead to 10-5. Back-to-back kills from Gwyneth and Gabby made it 18-10. A nice save by LeeAnn Bode kept the final volley going, leading to a final kill from Gabby and then a celebration.
Gabby also recorded nine digs and three aces in the match. Fredin added 27 assists to her school-record total to go with three kills and her three blocks.
“The thing I am most proud of, is the fact that they were able to do a clean sweep once again,” Murphy said.
“We just keep taking it one point, and one set at a time, and now we can enjoy this win tonight and start to get ready for the quarterfinals against Calumet on Tuesday.”
