MCBAIN — McBain struggled in its season opener, dropping a doubleheader to Charlevoix, 17-0 and 20-0, on Tuesday.
“Nothing really went our way and we couldn’t throw strikes,” McBain coach Shaun Mulder said. “Charlevoix is a good team and their pitchers dominated the strike zone.”
Mulder commended Trey Boven for pitching well while Carson Murphy doubled in the opener.
STANTON — Reed City dropped a pair of CSAA games to Central Montcalm, 3-1 and 11-7.
Xavier Allen took the loss in the opener for the Coyotes, allowing no earned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out 10.
The Hornets scored three times in the bottom of the sixth to win the game.
Allen had two hits and an RBI at the plate while Max Hammond also had a hit.
Central Montcalm rallied to win game two, as well, scoring five times in the last half of the fifth.
Landon Jackson took the loss, allowing two earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five.
At the plate, Zach Erickson had two hits; Barron Bowman four hits; Hammond two hits and two RBIs; Allen two hits and two RBIs; and Noah Morgan an RBI.
Reed City (1-4-1 overall, 0-2 CSAA) hosts Big Rapids on Friday.
HARRISON — Lake City dropped its season opener to Harrison, 13-5, in non-league play.
“We are starting to learn who can do what and what we need to work on,” Lake City coach Will Eubank said. “Not only do we have some new faces but we have a couple of guys who have never played baseball before.”
Brody Gothard took the loss, allowing two earned runs on one hit and four walks walks while striking out three in an inning of work.
Ethan Goodrich led the way at the plate with two hits and two RBIs while Job Rogers had two hits, including a double. Tyler Atkins had two hits and an RBI; Cole McGiness a hit; Gothard a hit; Layne McLeod a hit and an RBI; and Thomas Bisballe a hit.
Lake City hosts Hart on Thursday.
FIFE LAKE — Forest Area dropped a pair of games to Ski Valley Conference foe Mancelona, 14-1 and 12-2.
Michael Blankenship had a hit for the Warriors in the opener. Tyler Signor doubled and scored a run in game two while Lucas Blankenships had a hit and two RBIs.
Forest Area hosts Johannesburg-Lewiston on Monday.
HARRISON — Lake City scored a pair of non-league wins in its season opener, beating Harrison 8-5 and 11-9.
Kasey Keenan got the win for the Trojans in the opener and then in relief of Zoe Butkovich in game two.
Payton Hogan doubled for Lake City while Butkovich doubled and triples. Hannah Hern, Kaylee Keenan and Tarrin Miller had a hit and an RBI each.
Lake City is at Kalkaska on Thursday.
WEST BRANCH — Northern Michigan Christian opened its season with a 1-0 win over Ogemaw Heights in an NMSL contest.
Jada VanNoord scored the lone goal of the game with 10 minutes left in the first half off an assist from Melanie Bennett.
Makayla VanPolen and Harper Tossey combined to record the shutout in goal for the Comets.
“I am extremely proud of my team and how hard they fought for this win,” NMC coach Jen VanNoord said. “Ogemaw is a very good, organized and physical team but we were up for the challenge.
“Our team leaders all stepped up their game in huge ways and our young players gave everything they had.”
NMC is at Gladwin on Friday.
MANISTEE — Manistee beat Manton’s boys 68.5-67.5 and the girls 79-58 in a non-league dual meet.
Chloe Colton led the Ranger girls, running the “big four.” She won the 800-meter run in 2:46.71, took second in the 1600 in 5:45.06 and second in the 3200 in 12:44.89. She also ran a leg of the 3200 relay that took first in 11:41.55.
Mattie Lafreniere won the pole vault at 8-feet, 8-inches and Rheanna Gilzene won the long jump at 14-5.75.
“Although it was a little windy at the start of the meet, it died down by the 1600 and things were perfect after that,” Manton coach Jeff Harding said. “With 44 season-best performances, the girls worked very hard.”
Nolan Moffit led the way on the boys’ side with wins in the 400 dash in 55.31 seconds, the 800 in 2:11.12 and the high jump at 6-0 while Logan Baker won the 200 dash in 24.62 seconds.
Robert Dykhouse won the 1600 in 4:55.67 and Andrew Phillips the long jump at 20-4. The Rangers also won the 400 relay in 47.25 seconds and the 1600 relay in 3:48.05.
BIG RAPIDS — Manton took ninth in a two-man scramble at Clear Lake on Tuesday.
Brenen Salani and Lincoln Hicks took 17th while Brigette Collins and Fabio Castro were 24th.
“It was great to finally get out and play some golf,” Manton coach Jeff Sinkel said. “We now have set a baseline and know we have some work to do.”
LAKE CITY — Lake City scored a 219-231 win over Farwell in a golf match at Missaukee Golf Club.
“We didn’t play our best golf but it’s nice to get a team win,” Lake City coach Travis Hubbard said. “It’s the first time since I took over that two players shot in the 40s.”
Teague Helsel paced the Trojans with a 48 while Hunter Geiger shot a 49. Kaleb Conrad shot a 59 and James Vanderbrook a 63.
The Trojans are at Reed City on Friday.
