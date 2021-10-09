McBAIN — It was a game the McBain football team had to win to remain in contention for the postseason and the Ramblers of coach Pat Maloney played like it.
The Ramblers (4-3, 4-2) controlled play from the start, powering to a 41-16 victory Friday over visiting Highland Conference foe Pine River, and now must win out at Manton next Friday and at the field of non-league foe Muskegon Heights on Saturday, Oct. 23, in the regular season finale.
“We’re in playoff mode now; every game is a must game for us,” Maloney acknowledged. “We wanted to shake off last week (a loss at Evart) and get on the winning side again and we did that. It was especially nice because it was our last home game and it was senior night and we were also celebrating the 50th anniversary of McBain football tonight.
“The kids had a lot of incentive to play well and they did,” he added. “They came out focused from the start. Give Pine River credit. They were short-handed but their kids never stopped trying.”
Pine River (1-6, 1-5) used a number of JV players in the contest with some of the varsity players sidelined. The Bucks continued to battle hard, though, and finished on a high note, scoring twice in the fourth quarter behind the passing and running of sophomore QB Cash Wheeler.
“I was really pleased with the effort of our kids,” said Pine River coach Terry Martin. “We were a little nervous about canceling the JV game and having them play a big, physical team like McBain but the kids responded well. All the sophomores and freshmen who played did a nice job for us. Cash Wheeler, Blake Nichols and Caden Hubbell played really well tonight.”
McBain played to its strength in the trenches, moving the ball steadily on the ground on the way to a 26-0 halftime advantage. Backfield members Landon Eling (13 yards), Brock Maloney (2 yards) and Kal McGillis (9 yards) each scored in the opening half and junior QB Braylon Pace faked into the line and found long-armed receiver Carsten Huttenga on a well-timed pass in the corner of the end zone for 12 yards.
The Ramblers increased the lead to 34-0 on their initial drive of the second half, methodically marching 66 yards to paydirt. McGillis, who finished with 171 rushing yards on 10 carries, broke free for 35 yards behind the timely block of pulling guard Bret Benthem to set up a first-and-goal situation and a few plays later the fullback Maloney capped the drive on a short plunge into the end zone. Pace then hit tight end Duane DeWitt for two points.
From there, Maloney played a lot of his own JV players, who joined the varsity for this one. Freshman QB Ben Rodenbaugh had a good showing in his first taste of varsity action, hitting 2 of 3 passes for 38 yards while engineering the offense. Freshman fullback Bryce Akom, who starts at outside linebaker for the varsity, busted loose for 55 yards to complete McBain’s scoring for the night.
Pine River got on the board in electrifying fashion with 7:24 remaining when Wheeler deposited a perfect pass to the streaking Austin Dean, hitting the receiver in stride for an 85-yard tally. Wheeler ran in for two points.
Wheeler also scored the final touchdown of the game on a 5-yard scramble with 6.9 seconds remaining. The gritty signal-caller broke free for 25 yards on the play before the touchdown to keep the final scoring drive alive. Rider Holmes pushed across the goal-line for the conversion.
Eling generated 82 yards on 10 carries for McBain and Maloney had 58 yards on 7 tries. McGillis grabbed a pass for 13 yards in addition to his 171 rushing yards. DeWitt pulled in two for 38 yards.
McGillis also led the Ramblers defensively with seven takedowns. Caleb Kamphouse had four stops with a sack and Brant Bontekoe had five tackles with a sack and a partially blocked punt.
Wheeler weaved his way to 56 rushing yards on 18 carries and hit 3 of 5 passes for 90 yards, including the 85-yard TD strike to Dean. Sophomore Tanner Prosch recorded 32 yards on 2 carries.
Brady Wanstead and Devin McQueen each took part in six tackles for the Bucks while Dean and Holmes each were part of five stops.
Pine River hosts Houghton Lake next Friday while McBain travels to Manton in the Highland finale.
