MCBAIN — Somehow, you knew it would happen at some point.
A program that prides itself on defense and rebounding would finally start getting there.
And while veteran coach Bruce Koopman isn’t ready to start celebrating yet, it’s a step in the right direction.
McBain put together a strong night in those areas and beat rival Northern Michigan Christian 45-38 in a key Highland Conference boys basketball contest Wednesday night.
While there’s still a long, long, long way to go, it keeps the Ramblers toward the top of the standings with the meat of the league schedule looming.
“We definitely put in some good work over Christmas and I feel like we’re in a better place than we were before the break but we’ve still got some more work to do,” Koopman said.
“I’ll take it, though, and we will build on it.”
The two biggest bright spots Wednesday were those tenets of defense and rebounding against a solid NMC team still missing a key piece of its puzssle.
“The biggest thing tonight is we finally defended and we finally rebounded the ball like we should,” Koopman said.
“Our team defense and rebounding were the best by far.”
Koopman commended Ben Rodenbaugh’s play on NMC’s Brant Winkle, along with Evan Haverkamp down low altering a number of shots.
McBain led 10-7 after the first quarter and 21-17 at halftime before taking a 30-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
While the defense and rebounding were strong, Koopman is still looking for a lot offensively.
“Where we’ve got to be better is we have to learn to be more patient on offense,” he said.
“You’d think there was a shot clock in high school ball now with us.”
For NMC and coach Kyle Benthem, the list of things to work on is pretty long, too, especially after Wednesday’s performance.
“It’s the basic part of basketball,” he said. “We got outrebounded, had a bunch of turnovers and didn’t hit shots.
“We’ve got a lot to work on.”
The Comets are still without senior Blake DeZeeuw, who broke his foot at the end of the soccer season in November.
He had surgery after that and is out of the walking boot but is just practicing lightly at this point, Winkle added.
Haverkamp paced the Ramblers with 17 points while Rodenbaugh scored 12 and Kalvin McGillis had seven.
Nathan Eisenga paced NMC with 13 points while Ethan Bennett added eight points and seven rebounds. Winkle also scored seven.
McBain hosts Roscommon on Friday while NMC hosts Houghton Lake.
