MCBAIN — Call it a good night for McBain.
Especially when it comes to the Highland Conference.
The Rambler boys and girls beat the Rangers in a varsity basketball doubleheader Friday. McBain won the boys’ game 60-41 and rallied to win the girls’ game 56-48.
On the boys’ side, it was the Ramblers’ opener and for veteran coach Bruce Koopman, it showed him some things — both good and not-so-good.
“Overall, I am pleased with where we are,” he said.
“We haven’t played and Evan (Haverkamp) is out so we played better than I thought we would.
“We’ve got some nice pieces but some of those pieces have a lot of work to do and a long way to go but it’s a step in the right direction.”
McBain led 19-11 after the first quarter and was up 32-25 at halftime.
For first-year Manton coach Brandon Herlein, there were some positives, too, but not enough of them.
“We were not ready for the physicality of McBain,” he said. “They beat us on the boards and that really hurt us.
“I was pleased with our defense. We switched some things up and were able to slow them down.”
The Ramblers led 52-36 going into the fourth quarter and wrapped it up from there.
Ben Rodenbaugh paced McBain with 22 points while Claydon Ingleright had 12. Judah Leonard scored 10 and Kalvin McGillis had nine.
Lincoln Hicks paced Manton with 17 points while Nolan Moffit had eight.
On the girls’ side, it was Manton that was the aggressor most of the night until McBain found a rhythm in the fourth quarter to rally for the victory.
“Give Manton credit, they were ready to play and the were on fire early,” Koopman said. “I didn’t have my girls ready to go.
“For three quarters, we battled and then finally put some pressure on and that helped us get going a little bit.”
Manton led 23-17 after the first quarter before McBain took a 32-31 lead at halftime. The Rangers were back up 42-39 going into the fourth.
“We came out with great energy and had a nice start to the game,” Manton coach Jon Paul Katona said. “Even when McBain made their run in the second quarter, we were able to hold our own and stay within a short distance.
“We kept it close in the third but ran out of steam in the fourth. Overall, I was happy with our play. We will learn a lot from this and look forward to playing them again.”
Sydney Heuker had her second straight strong night with 23 points, eight rebounds and two assists while Kahli Heuker had 15 points and 19 rebounds.
Analiese Fredin added 10 points, five rebounds and four assists while Caitlin Butzin scored eight.
Lauren Wilder paced Manton with 19 points while Leah Helsel had 15 and Hadley Saylor scored 12.
