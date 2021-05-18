CADILLAC — McBain took third while Northern Michigan Christian and Manton tied for sixth in the Mid Michigan Golf Conference Championships Monday at Lakewood on the Green.
Shepherd won the event with a 359 while the Ramblers shot a 390. The Rangers and Comets both shot 435.
Tucker VanderVelde paced McBain with a 92 while Bryce Roller shot 96, Christian Mitchell 100 and Matt Utecht 102.
Andrew Eisenga paced NMC with a 102 while Cam Baas shot 106, Tucker Tossey 109 and Titus Best 118.
"I thought we played pretty well today," NMC coach Dave Skinner said. "There are several holes we'd like back but to finish in a three-way tie with Sacred Heart and Manton, tells me we stepped up.
"Sacred Heart is one of the top teams in the league and Manton is really improving. Luke Puffer really made Manton a tough team today, but I'm so happy to see the consistent play from Tucker Tossey and Titus Best."
Luke Puffer took third overall with a career-best 87 while Jeremiah Vlaemick shot a 106. Lincoln Hicks shot 117 and Connor Garno a 125.
"I couldn't be happier with how the kids competed," Manton coach Jeff Sinkel said. "We shot about 50 shots better than our previous 18-hole round."
Manton hosts NMC, Lake City and Kingsley on Thursday.
Cadillac 6th at invite
TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac shot a team score of 348 to take sixth at the Traverse City Invitational Monday at the TC Country Club.
The host Trojans won the event with a 312 while TC West shot a 317 and Cheboygan 325 to round out the top three.
"It was a beautiful day for golf," Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said. "This is a lot of golf as we finish Tuesday with four tournaments in five days. The kids are showing a little fatigue but still have a great attitude."
Harry Chipman paced Cadillac with a 74 and tied for third overall.
"Harry played a good round of golf today after a disappointing end of his round on Saturday," Bailey said. "He is a great player and I am proud of how he bounced back today. He is still trying to put a full round together which is exciting because we know he can do it."
Ben Drabik shot an 86 while MacKale McGuire and Jacob Lamonde each shot 94s.
Connor Putman paced Cadillac's JV with a 106 while David Brann shot 108, Ethan Schwach 117 and Mason Taylor 117.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.