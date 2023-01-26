MANTON — Manton was hot early.
McBain stopped that and then took control the rest of the way.
The Ramblers beat the Rangers 68-43 in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Wednesday night, continuing their improved play.
“We’re doing a lot of good things right now and playing well,” McBain coach Bruce Koopman said. “Give Manton credit, they were were ready to play and had a lot of energy.
“Give our girls credit, too. We turned up the pressure and turned the tide.”
Manton led 15-12 after the first quarter before McBain outscored the Rangers 23-8 in the second quarter to lead 38-23 at halftime. It was 57-32 going into the fourth quarter.
“We got off to a hot start and hit four threes in the first quarter but McBain’s pressure got to us in the second quarter and he had some costly turnovers,” Manton coach Jon Paul Katona said. “I thought we improved throughout the game against their pressure and I liked the girls’ effort but they just wore us down.”
Kahli Heuker paced McBain with 12 points and eight rebounds while Isabel Rozeveld added 10 points and seven rebounds. Peyton Grant had nine points and four assists while Adyson Nederhood added eight points and 10 rebounds.
“I thought Brecken Gilde, Peyton and Izzy did a great job off the bench for us,” Koopman said. “Analiese (Fredin) and Sydney (Heuker) gutted it out and played well through some injuries, too.”
The Ramblers host Beal City on Friday while the Rangers host Evart.
