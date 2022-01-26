BEAL CITY — McBain rallied from a 25-22 fourth-quarter deficit to close strongly and post a 44-32 victory at Beal City on Tuesday.
McBain earned its first win of the season and also reversed a 54-39 home loss to Beal in the season opener. The Aggies took an 8-2 record into the contest and 5-2 in the Highland.
“This feels great; I’m really happy for the guys,” said McBain coach Bruce Koopman.
“We finally put 32 minutes of basketball together and avoided some of the turnovers and mistakes that hurt us in other games.”
The Ramblers pushed to a 13-6 first-quarter lead but trailed 22-17 at the half and only scored five points in the third quarter before turning things around in the final period.
Senior guard Tyler Koetje came off the bench to drain a critical 3-pointer about three minutes into the quarter to give McBain a 29-27 lead. The Ramblers led the rest of the way.
“That 3-pointer from Tyler was really big,” Koopman said. “He came off the bench and gave us a spark. It energized everybody. We played with a lot of confidence from that point on.”
Freshman Ben Rodenbaugh had three fourth-quarter steals as McBain’s aggressive 2-3 zone caused the Aggies some turnover problems down the stretch.
An old-fashioned three-point play from rangy sophomore Evan Haverkamp gave the Ramblers a 34-27 lead in the final minutes.
Haverkamp finished with 11 points, all in the fourth quarter. Senior Joe Winkel paced the Ramblers with 12 points and Rodenbaugh registered eight.
Koopman also commended senior forward Brock Maloney for his hard-nosed play under the boards at both ends and the ball-handling of guards Dylan Schoenert, Koetje and Rodenbaugh in the fourth quarter against the Aggies’ full-court press.
McBain is home Friday against Evart.
