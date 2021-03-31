HOUGHTON LAKE — The script isn't going to change at this point.
Not after more than 20 years — and a lot of success along the way.
The order of importance may change sometimes depending on the opposition but the components — rebounding, defense and grinding it out at the right time — are fixtures.
McBain used all three to beat Glen Lake 59-44 in an MHSAA Division 3 regional semifinal contest Tuesday at Houghton Lake High School.
The win sends the Ramblers (15-0 overall) into Thursday's title game against Beaverton. The Beavers (17-0) beat Mason County Central 74-51 in Tuesday's first semifinal.
And, yes, the plan to handle whatever Beaverton throws at McBain will be somewhat similar to Tuesday's plan against Glen Lake (14-4).
"There were three things we talked about," McBain coach Bruce Koopman said. "The first two are that we had to rebound and we had to work offensively...we had to grind.
"I thought we did those two things well at times and then there were a few times when we decided not to do what we had to do. The third thing is we had to play great defense. If you had told me we were going to hold them to 45 or whatever they had, I wouldn't have thought that."
McBain led virtually the entire night and found playing from ahead much more to its liking. The Ramblers stretched the lead to 18-8 on a 3-pointer by Daniel Rodenbaugh at the 1:09 mark of the second quarter.
The Ramblers went cold for a bit after that, though, and Glen Lake got within 19-16 but a layup by Grayson VerBerkmoes broke the cold spell and made it 21-16 with 2:05 left in the half.
McBain was up 26-19 at the break after a Carsten Huttenga putback just before the buzzer.
The Ramblers got contributions from their bench Tuesday and it made a difference as Huttenga hit that shot before halftime and then sank a 3-pointer just before the third quarter expired.
"This was a good team effort on our part," Koopman said. "I don't know where the journey will go but I told them before the game that anytime I've made a deep run before, it takes all those things and it takes somebody off your bench to come in and carry you sometimes.
"When we got in foul trouble, we got great support from Blake (Whetstone), Tristan McElhinney and Carsten. You have to have those things if you're going to make any kind of run."
A 3-pointer by Mason Heuker pushed the lead to 31-21 just 1:09 into the third quarter and it hung around double digits at 38-28 late in the third.
Glen Lake did make one final fourth-quarter push as a 3-pointer cut it to 46-39 with 3:58 remaining but McBain answered when Heuker buried a triple from the baseline as Koopman was screaming to run the offense.
That made it 50-39 with 3:25 to go and a Murphy layup less than a minute later pushed the lead back to 15 at 52-37 with 2:57 left.
Heuker paced McBain with 18 points while Murphy added 17. Rodenbaugh and Kaiden McGillis each scored nine.
