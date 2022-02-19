LAKE CITY — Given time, they’ve gotten better.
Quite a bit better, in fact.
McBain made it five wins in its last six games as it beat Lake City 45-27 in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
After not being sure they’d win a game early in the season, the Ramblers are quietly picking up the pace as the regular season nears its end.
“We could have thrown in the towel a long time ago but these kids have worked hard and gotten better,” McBain coach Bruce Koopman said.
“We still have our one bad quarter here or there but we’re improving.
“That’s all I can ask for.”
That quarter came early Friday as Lake City led 7-2 after the first quarter before the game was tied at 16-all at halftime.
“After that first quarter, our kids showed a lot of composure,” Koopman said.
“They were physical and we were on our heels. Our kids responded, made some adjustments and I thought our rebounding was key tonight.”
For Lake City, that early play was the highlight.
“We had a great first half and then fell apart after that,” Lake City coach Brad Besko said. “We got outhustled, outworked and it seemed like they wanted it more than us.
“We’ve got to figure things out because we’re not going in a very good direction right now.”
McBain outscored Lake City 17-7 in the third quarter to lead 33-23 going into the fourth.
Joe Winkel paced the Ramblers with 17 points while Evan Haverkamp had 15.
Ben Rodenbaugh added nine.
“Tyler Koetje gave us a nice spark defensively and I thought Kalvin (McGillis) did a nice job, too,” Koopman added.
Darin Kunkel paced Lake City with 11 points while Gavin Bisballe had nine points and 12 rebounds.
McBain is at Cadillac on Tuesday while Lake City hosts Evart on Thursday.
