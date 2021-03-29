HOUGHTON LAKE — Connor Murphy had little trouble staying in shape during the time off.
His teammates probably didn't have that luxury.
With basketball paused because of COVID-19 issues around the school and community, the McBain senior guard did what he does best.
He ran.
Murphy, a standout cross country runner in the fall, helped lead the Ramblers past Lake City 61-46 in an MHSAA Division 3 boys basketball district final Saturday at Houghton Lake High School.
McBain (14-0 overall) advances to face Glen Lake (14-3) in a regional semifinal Tuesday back at Houghton Lake. Tipoff is 7 p.m.
Games and practices were paused around the Ramblers' program around March 10 and the school went fully virtual the following week because of an increase in positive COVID-19 cases.
That meant players had to stay in shape however they could — on their own.
"We couldn't practice so we'd do some cardio," Murphy said. "I personally ran a couple of miles a day which is normal for me but for the other guys, I think it's a little bit harder for them to get back into it.
"We were super nervous when we didn't get to play because we got shut down two weeks before the tournament. We just had to wait it out and see how it went. We're glad to get the chance to play."
That's not lost on veteran McBain coach Bruce Koopman either.
"I say it kind of sarcastically, but I meant it sincerely, that this team may graduate and never put a trophy in the trophy case," he said. "We didn't get the conference last year, districts got shut down and we don't know if the plug will be pulled on us this year or not."
McBain got the green light to resume practice earlier this past week and beat Roscommon Thursday in a district semifinal.
The Ramblers are still working to get their legs back under them and while Koopman won't use that as an excuse for the team's mistakes, he knows it's a factor.
"I definitely think it's affected us," he said. "We literally weren't playing or practicing for about 13 days so it messes with you and it messes with the energy level. It's kind of like watching a team start up at the beginning of the year and getting your bearings.
"At the time we were shut down, we were playing pretty well. That's everybody, though. It seems like everybody has had to go through it at some point. That's just part of life right now."
McBain led 13-8 after the first quarter Saturday and 30-17 at halftime but looked tired at times. The Ramblers spent nearly the entire 10 minutes in the locker room trying to recover a bit before the the third quarter began.
What irked Koopman is every time his team seemed poised to put it away, Lake City came fighting back.
"I felt like a few times that we got up 15 of 16 and we didn't close out or didn't rebound or get back on defense," he said.
Credit Lake City for having a hand in that, too.
Each time the Ramblers threatened to bloe the game open, the Trojans answered with quick little runs to keep it close.
"Credit McBain. They're a very, very good team and a talented team," Lake City coach Brad Besko said. "We stayed with them for most of the game. There were a couple of times when they made runs and had a chance to blow it wide open but our kids refused to let it happen."
A 3-pointer by Lake City's Ellian Schichtel cut the deficit to 45-33 going into the fourth quarter. A bit later, a jumper and another three by Hunter Bisballe cut it to 49-40 with 4:36 remaining but McBain responded and pushed it back to double digits.
"We made our own little run and hung in there," Besko said. "I think we ran out of a gas a little bit, too. McBain had a little more left in the tank than we did."
Koopman is hopeful that two games and a practice Monday will get his team set to face Glen Lake on Tuesday.
"Every time we've made a run over the years, you kind of get the feeling that they're all locked in and all on the same page," he said. "I feel like we're kind of sitting on that fence right now.
"I believe we want to be there but just haven't quite gotten there. Again, that could be a part of the layoff."
Murphy paced McBain with 20 points while Kaiden McGillis had 16 and Mason Heuker added 11.
Hunter Bisballe led Lake City with 15 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals while Gavin Bisballe had 10 points and four rebounds. Schichtel had eight points and three rebounds while Oakley Barger added seven points and four rebounds.
"I just want to thank my eight seniors," Besko added. "I've known these guys since they were in sixth grade and knew they had a chance to be a special group.
"They didn't want the season to come to an end today. Unfortunately, it did."
