LAKE CITY — Slow start.
Much better finish.
McBain shrugged off some early errors to beat Lake City 25-22, 25-16, 25-18 in a Highland Conference volleyball match Tuesday night.
"We really wanted to come into the match tonight with a focus of taking control of the game and setting the tempo," McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. "We started the first set a little sluggish and racked up quite a few unforced errors but this team is very good about digging in its heels and fighting back.
"They were able to keep their composure and take that first game which set the stage for some good momentum. I liked the speed of our offense at times and I thought we made some big defensive plays to maintain that momentum."
Gabbie VerBerkmoes paced the Ramblers with 11 kills, two blocks and three digs while Jersey Scott had eight kills, six digs and and an ace on 11 of 11 serving. Linde VanderVlucht had six kills, four blocks, an ace and four digs while Analiese Fredin dished out 19 assists, four kills, a block and five digs.
That momentum swing in the first set was big, Lake City coach Bridgid Ardis said.
"We came out strong in the first game and lost momentum as we went," she said. "The girls struggled tonight with the offense and we struggled blocking their best hitter.
"We have some things to work on."
Chloe Bisballe paced the Trojans with eight kills, two aces and six digs while Olivia Bellows had six kills, two blocks and seven digs. Emma Baron dished out 19 assists, four kills and three digs while MacKenzie Bisballe added four kills, three blocks and five digs.
Haylee Parniske had two kills; Nicole Adams five digs; and Morgan Rogers two digs.
McBain (14-4 overall, 8-2 Highland) is at Houghton Lake Thursday while Lake City goes to Manton.
Mesick claims WMD title
BIG RAPIDS — Mesick claimed its first conference title in 19 years, beating Big Rapids Crossroads 25-8, 25-18, 25-12 to clinch the West Michigan D crown.
"We're having a great year so far," Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin said. "We played nervous at times because the girls really wanted this win.
"We pulled out the win but we need to play with more confidence in the remaining weeks of the season."
Lexy Abraham had nine aces, eight assists and a kill; Kelsey Quiggin eight kills and five digs; Trinity Harris five aces, an assist, and a kill; Grace Quiggin three aces and three kills; Kaylee O'Neill 10 digs; and Maggie Shermak two aces and eight digs.
Manton scores win
ROSCOMMON — Manton picked up a 25-20, 26-24, 27-25 win over Roscommon in a Highland match.
"The atmosphere was very heated tonight and I was proud of how our team showed class and sportsmanship," Manton coach Nicole Helsel said. "We were behind most of the time each game and this young group fought through it and came out with a win in three."
Ashley Bredahl had two aces and six digs; Autumn Sackett two big digs; Aysia Taylor an ace, a kill, a block, 23 assists and 10 digs; Billie Brickheimer three kills, two blocks and two digs; Brylie Greter an ace and 11 digs; Hannah Clar three kills, two blocks and three digs; Lauren Wilder an ace, four kills and 18 digs; Leah Helsel an ace, three kills, three blocks and 21 digs; and Megan Moffit an ace, 14 kills, a block and 24 digs.
NMC falls short
MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian dropped a 25-15, 20-25, 25-17, 25-22 decision to Houghton Lake in Highland play.
"We had a lot of good plays tonight and we were able to come back from the other team having a big lead," NMC coach Anna Veldink said. "We were not picking up the short stuff and we ned more consistency with our serves."
Paige Ebels led the way offensively with 11 kills and three aces while Maggie Yount had 18 digs and 14 assists. Megan Bennett added four blocks.
