MCBAIN — Pat Maloney knew the reality of starting the season with two perennially strong teams.
For years, McBain did just that as it started the football season with Kingsley and then jumped into Highland Conference play with Beal City.
More often than not, those first two weeks were quite tough on the Ramblers.
So, with the chance to make a change, McBain did.
The Ramblers came out of their 2023 season opener feeling a lot better about themselves as they beat Lakeview 22-21 in overtime in a non-conference contest.
While McBain has a lot of pride in its program and won’t back down from anyone, the Ramblers are quite young this season and getting a win in Week One is huge.
The Ramblers had not won their season opener since 2017, outside of the COVID-shortened year in 2020.
“We got a win tonight and that means a lot,” McBain coach Pat Maloney said. “Before, that was such a tough gauntlet that we didn’t walk away from it very healthy physically or mentally.”
McBain started Friday’s game strong as it drove deep into Lakeview territory and tried for a field but a bad snap doomed the play.
The Ramblers still got on the board first, though, when junior quarterback Ben Rodenbaugh hit Caleb Miller for a 48-yard touchdown pass and a 7-0 lead.
Rodenbaugh then hooked up with speedster Darrious Pena Perez on a 36-yard touchdown pass and it was 14-0 McBain at halftime.
The Ramblers’ youth then showed up in the third quarter as Lakeview dominated time of possession, getting a safety and a touchdown to make it 14-8 going into the fourth quarter.
“We made some young mistakes,” Maloney said. “We went from having a good control of things to running very few offensive plays in the third quarter.
“We may have gotten a little tired, too.”
Lakeview tied it at 14-all in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
The Wildcats scored on their first possession of OT for a 21-14 lead before McBain came right back on a Rodenbaugh keeper to make it 21-20.
An injury to a Lakeview player gave McBain’s coaches a little more time to think and the decision to go for the win was pretty unanimous.
“My assistant said we’ve got to go for the win and everyone agreed,” Maloney said. “We drew up the play and it got executed well.
“Blayn Hughston made a huge block for us there.”
Rodenbaugh rolled out and hit Carson Murphy in the end zone for the two-point conversion and the win.
Rodenbaugh was 7 of 12 passing for 148 yards and two touchdowns. Murphy had five catches for 57 yards and Pena Perez two catches for 51 yards.
Rodenbaugh led the way on the ground with 64 yards and a TD on 13 carries while Miller had 21 yards on four carries.
Bret Benthem and Miller paced the defense with six tackles apiece while Pena Perez picked off a pass and Jonathon Sikkema had 1.5 sacks.
McBain is at Manton on Thursday to open Highland Conference play.
