MCBAIN — McBain kept its playoff hopes alive with a 46-20 win over Manton in a Highland Conference football contest Friday night.
The Ramblers did what they needed to do as the Rangers controlled the time of possession but McBain was able to find the end zone when it did have the ball.
“We didn’t have the ball very often but when we did, we executed,” McBain coach Pat Maloney said. “They had twice as many offensive plays as we did.
“It’s a great team win again.”
Kalvin McGillis paced McBain with 113 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries while Isaac Baas had 55 yards and a TD on four carries.
Braylon Pace was 4 of 7 passing for 108 yards and two TDs.
Elijah Baker had 80 yards receiving and was on the touchdown end of a hook-and-ladder pass play to end the first half. Carson Murphy added an 8-yard TD catch, as well.
McGillis led the way defensive with nine tackles while Jonathon Sikkema had seven tackled and a sack. Caleb Abbott added a 59-yard pick-six for a touchdown.
Manton coach Eric Salani was pleased with his team’s response after two rough weeks.
“I thought we did a good job of moving the ball,” he said. “Our offense flowed well and we executed well. We just had a couple of turnovers in the first half that cost us possessions.
“I am proud of the guys. They fought hard and played hard.”
Leon Barber led the Rangers with 92 yards rushing and three TDs while Logan Baker added 86 yards and Nathan Phillips 43 yards.
McBain (4-4 overall) hosts Muskegon Heights next Friday while Manton (3-5) hosts Johannesburg-Lewiston.
