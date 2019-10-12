MANTON — Win and keep the post-season hopes alive.
McBain did just that, beating Manton 38-8 in a Highland Conference football contest Friday night.
The Ramblers move to 4-3 overall with two tough home games against unbeaten Beal City and a one-loss Clare team remaining.
"This was a good win for our team," McBain coach Pat Maloney said. "We've got to continue to improve each week.
"The players had a lot of fun tonight even with the not-so-great conditions."
McBain started strong and led 38-0 at halftime, taking the suspense away quickly.
"We had a tough time stopping the run in the first half tonight," Manton coach Eric Salani said.
While McBain is fighting for its playoff lives, Manton hasn't had much go right this season at all.
"We've still got to correct some things and be more disciplined on both sides of the ball," Salani said. "We can't continue to make mental mistakes and put ourselves in costly situations."
Daniel Rodenbaugh paced the Ramblers with 133 yards and two touchdowns on six carries while Gavin Sieland added 98 yards and two TDs on four carries. George Brown also had 103 yards and a TD on three carries.
Ethan Barron also hauled in a TD pass from Brown.
Brown led the way defensively with 10 tackles while Trevor Bode had six, Josh Hart six, Derrick Kamphouse five and Matt Utecht five.
Jacob Ruppert led Manton with 85 yards rushing on while Lane Helsel had 63 and Jacob Hahn had 44. Helsel had 83 yards passing, including 66 yards Kaleb Moore.
