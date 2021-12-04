MANTON — Give them some time and they’ll look more like the team they expect to be.
Until then, though, it’s going to be a work in progress.
McBain beat Manton 51-44 in the Highland Conference girls’ basketball opener for both teams Friday night on a night when the Ramblers were quite sluggish at times.
McBain’s volleyball team is coming off a run to the Division 3 state semifinals, meaning a handful of basketball players missed a couple of weeks of practice and that’s showing on the court.
“We started the game and most of the first half pretty lethargic,” McBain coach Drew Bronkema said. “We talked about being a good team and how good teams respond.
“We came out with a ton of energy in the third quarter.”
The Ramblers led 13-10 after the first quarter and were up just 25-22 at halftime. They outscored Manton 18-7 in the third quarter, though, to take control of the game.
Conversely, Manton coach JP Katona was pleased with his team’s effort for most of the night.
“We played good basketball for three and a half quarters,” he said. “We came out flat after halftime and that’s when McBain had a nice little run.
“I thought they were more fresh and we got a little tired toward the latter part of the game but I still saw a lot of positives.”
Kahli Heuker paced McBain with 16 points while Emma Schierbeek scored 13 and Analiese Fredin had five.
Bronkema also commended the play of guard Mya Eisenga getting the ball up and down the floor along with Heuker being active offensively. He also commended Adyson Nederhood for her presence inside.
Lauren Wilder paced the Rangers with 28 points, three assists and three steals while Genna Alexander added six points and seven rebounds. Megan Moffit added four points, four rebounds and four steals.
Katona commended the play of Alexander and Moffit for their work in the post.
McBain is at Reed City today while Manton hosts Kalkaska on Monday.
