McBain tops Muskegon Heights in regular-season finale

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS — The easy thing to do would’ve been to fold.
Muskegon Heights had just retaken the lead in a back-and-forth game, yet McBain wasn’t about to quit.
Instead, the Ramblers marched back down the field, retook the lead and then held on to beat the Tigers 32-28 in a non-conference football contest Saturday afternoon.
While the Ramblers (6-3 overall) likely were going to make the MHSAA Division 7 playoff field with five wins because of the number of points they have, the victory made them a No. 3 seed in the district and avoided a first-round date with Traverse City St. Francis.
“I am real proud of their effort,” McBain coach Pat Maloney said. “The kids just had a lot of grit and backbone.
“We had guys step up and fill roles.”
Muskegon Heights scored first before Braylon Pace hit Carsten Huttenga with a 10-yard pass play to make it 6-6 in the first quarter.
The Tigers went up 20-6 in the second quarter before an Elijah Baker 4-yard TD run cut the deficit to 20-12 before halftime.
A 30-yard Pace to Duane DeWitt pass play set up a 2-yard run by Baker to tie the game at 20-20 in the third quarter before a 7-yard run by Baker made it 26-20.
Muskegon Heights went up 28-26 with 6:38 left but the Ramblers answered again.
“In terms of the fourth quarter, after they scored, we just said, ‘hey, we can still win this,’” Maloney said. “The kids went about their businesss and did what they are supposed to do. It could have been a momentum changer when they scored, but it wasn’t.”
A big 48-yard run by Kalvin McGillis set up a 4-yard TD run by Baker to put McBain up 32-28 and that’s where it stayed.
McGillis had 118 yards on 11 carries while Baker added 81 yards and four TDs on 19 carries. Pace was 3 of 5 passing for 69 yards and a TD.
McGillis led the defense with 7.5 tackles and two interceptions while Evan Haverkamp and Huttenga each had 5.5 tackles. Huttenga also had two tackles for a loss.
MESICK — Mesick dropped its regular-season finale to Suttons Bay, 48-18, on Saturday.
Ashtyn Simerson was 14 of 27 passing for 216 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs. Colton Eckler had 70 yards rushing and 100 yards receiving while Ben Parrish added 64 yards receiving.
Eckler led the defense with 13 tackles while Connor Sisson had 12. Tyler Hall had eight tackles and a sack while Bradley Smith had seven tackles and two sack.
Logan Wienclaw and Ben Humpreys had seven tackles apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.