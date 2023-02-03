MCBAIN — Slow start, much better finish.
McBain overcame a flat start as it beat Northern Michigan Christian 53-27 in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Thursday night.
For the Ramblers, it’s really all about keeping pace in the league race with Lake City and Evart. McBain split a pair with the Wildcats and hosts the Trojans later this month.
“We’re happy to win a conference game,” McBain coach Bruce Koopman said. “We’re just trying to stay where we are until Lake City comes to town.”
Thursday’s game was tied 9-9 after the first quarter before McBain opened a 30-18 halftime lead. It was 37-20 going into the fourth quarter.
“We were flat to the start the game,” Koopman said. “We just looked out of sync and out of sorts.
“We played a little better in the second quarter and got the transition game going which kind of broke it open for us.”
NMC coach Rich Bennett said that one quarter was too much to overcome.
“The girls played an excellent first quarter but we dropped the ball in the second,” he said. “That takes the wind out of your sails.
“Losing a quarter has been a struggle for our team all season. We need to play 32 minutes of basketball, not 8, 16 or 24…we need to play all 32.”
Still, Bennett saw some positives.
“I loved the way the girls talked defensively and I appreciated how they handled each other as teammates in tough situations,” he said.
“Playing McBain and getting to play the schools in the Highland makes us a better program and helps us prepare for the end of February.”
Kahli Heuker and Sydney Heuker paced McBain with 11 points apiece while Caitlin Butzin scored seven.
“Brecken Gilde and Peyton Grant really gave us a spark off the bench,” Koopman added.
Paige Ebels paced NMC with 13 points while Emerson Tossey added four points and seven rebounds.
BEAL CITY — A rough second quarter hurt Manton in a 49-45 loss to Beal City in a Highland contest.
The Aggies led 13-8 after the first quarter but stretched it to 30-18 at halftime. The Rangers were back within 39-34 going into the fourth quarter.
“We played a hard-fought game,” Manton coach Jon Paul Katona said. “We hit a lull midway through the second quarter and Beal capitalized by going on a 12-0 run.
“We were able to battle back and make it competitive in the second half. We need to play four complete quarters and we only played three and a half tonight.”
Leah Helsel paced Manton with 20 points and seven rebounds while Hadley Saylor had seven points and nine rebounds.
Genna Alexander had 11 points and seven rebounds while Aliyah Geary had nine points.
Manton is at Elk Rapids on Monday.
MESICK — Mesick scored a 41-38 win over Mason County Eastern in a West Michigan D contest.
Kayla McCoy paced the Bears with 13 points while Isabelle Terry had 12 and Kelsey Quiggin nine.
The Bulldogs (6-10 overall, 6-7 WMD) are at Baldwin next Thursday.
BUCKLEY — Buckley dropped a 42-30 decision to Northwest Conference foe Frankfort.
Kayla Milarch paced the Bears with 11 points and seven rebounds while Brooklynn Frazee added six points and three steals.
Buckley is at Glen Lake on Tuesday.
