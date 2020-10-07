LEROY — McBain continued to improve, beating Pine River 25-15, 26-24, 25-23 in a Highland Conference volleyball contest Tuesday night.
"We were trying a new rotation tonight and I thought the girls played pretty relaxed, even in the second set when we were down. They were able to fight back and take that game," McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. "They are showing more and more fight and we are starting to get some rhythm on the offensive side.
"We are still going through bouts of unforced errors but they are becoming smaller."
Linde VanderVlucht paced the Ramblers with 14 kills, a block, two aces and an assist while Ella Schroder had 14 assists and two aces. Emma Schierbeek had eight kills, an ace and four digs while Analiese Fredin dished out 12 assists, six kills, four digs and three aces.
For Pine River, it's about finding consistency.
"We were in every one of the games tonight but we struggled with finishing," Pine River coach Jana Dennis said. "Right now, we are inconsistent in our communication and that's causing indecisiveness on the court.
"Focusing on more consistent communication is vital."
McBain hosts Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart and Big Rapids today.
Manton falls short
BEAL CITY — Manton couldn't maintain its early momentum in an 8-25, 25-15, 25-12, 26-24 loss to Beal City in a Highland match.
"We came out very dominant in the first set and Beal rallied back but I was proud of the girls for regaining their composure and pushing them point-for-point in the last set.
"Our team showed a lot of growth and a ton of heart. We are starting to see what pieces are working well in what spots."
Aysia Taylor had two aces, seven kills, 14 assists and nine digs; Brylie Greter 17 dig; Hannah Clark three kills and two digs; Kailey Fredette four digs; Lauren Wilder seven kills, a block and seven digs; Leah Helsel an ace, six kills, a block and 10 digs; Megan Moffit three aces, 10 kills, a block, eight assists and 11 digs; and Morgan Shepler nine dis.
Buckley outlasts Benzie
BENZONIA — Buckley scored a 25-15, 19-25, 2-20, 20-25, 16-14 win over Benzie Central in a Northwest Conference match.
Mira Warren had six kills, 15 digs and four aces while Kyrie Wildfong had 17 assists, four kills, 10 digs and six aces. Briana Schrotenboer had five kills, 12 digs, two blocks and three aces while Anna Francisco added eight kills, 13 digs, a block and two aces.
Abbie McIntyre also had five kills, eight digs and four aces.
Buckley hosts Suttons Bay next Tuesday.
Mesick tops Marion
MARION — Mesick scored a 25-9, 25-11, 25-7 win over Marion in a West Michigan D Conference contest.
"The girls played very well tonight," Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin said. "Communication was a struggle at times but, for the most part, the girls improved with this."
Trinity Harris had four aces, a kill and three digs; Kelsey Quiggin, five aces, eight kills and three digs; Lexy Abraham three aces, eight assists and a kill; Grace Quiggin two aces and 11 kills; Grace Hawk three aces, 10 assists, two kills and two digs; Maggie Shermak six digs; Kaylee O'Neill an assist and eight digs; Harmony Harris 12 assists; Kaylee Carson an ace, two kills and two digs; Shannyn Spencer two kills; Maranda Keillor two digs; and Emma Shermak three aces and two digs.
