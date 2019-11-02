OSCODA — Sometimes the game plan needs adjusting.
McBain gave up 12 unanswered points in the first quarter of an MHSAA Division 7 pre-district contest against Oscoda Friday night.
And then the Ramblers found a needed spark, got on the board and hung on for dear life in a 14-12 win over the Owls.
The win sends McBain (6-4 overall) into a district title game next week at Traverse City St. Francis or Houghton Lake.
Finding what worked made all the difference for the Ramblers.
"We had a game plan that just wasn't working the way we thought it would work and we had to make adjustments," said McBain coach Pat Maloney. "I credit coach (Ryan) Pace, he made adjustments and the kids made adjustments and got us in the right step."
The Ramblers closed the gap in the second quarter to 12-8, scoring on a 45-yard pass from George Brown to Gavin Sieland.
"We had to settle down a little bit and were able to answer with that big 45-yard pass," Maloney said.
Coming out in the second half McBain set out to establish the run. The Ramblers did just that, taking control in the third quarter with one drive taking up about two-thirds of the quarter. That drive was capped off on a 5-yard run by Seiland, giving the Ramblers the 14-12 lead.
"(In the first quarter) we were trying to feel things out and couldn't get anything established. We came out at halftime committed to the run and said, 'We're going to score,’" Maloney said.
"We did a nice job in the second half holding onto the ball with long drives. The offensive line made adjustments, too, played their best second half of the year tonight."
Though time of possession wasn't official, Maloney said the Ramblers held onto the ball for 10 minutes in the third quarter and eight minutes in the fourth quarter.
The Owls put together a drive late in the fourth quarter and got as close as the Ramblers' 25-yard line with less than minute left in the game. McBain stopped Oscoda and forced the Owls to go for it on fourth down. Oscoda bobbled the snap and McBain defenders recorded a sack with 32 seconds left to the end the drive and the game.
