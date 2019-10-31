MOUNT PLEASANT — After winning the first game against Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart, the McBain volleyball lost the next three games Wednesday to lose the match, 25-21, 18-25, 23-25, 19-25.
McBain coach Shawn Murphy said Wednesday's match up with the Irish was a good one and the timing of the match before districts start next week was perfect.
"They are a very scrappy team offensively and we were able to battle quite a bit with them," he said.
Murphy also liked the Ramblers' offense becoming more varied, even though his squad made a few more unforced errors then he would like to see. He also liked the level of play the Ramblers are getting to as the postseason is starting.
Emma Schierbeek paced McBain with 100% serving, an ace, 11 kills, a block, and 8 digs while Leah Neverth was 100% serving, with an ace, five kills, 28 assists, and 13 digs. Finally, Alyssa Bode was 100% serving, with an ace, nine kills, a block, and five digs.
McBain is off until Monday when the Ramblers take on Lake City in the first round of districts.
• McBain JV lost 23-25, 16-25 against the Irish. They finished the season with a record of 21-7.
