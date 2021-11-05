MANTON — McBain's volleyball team won a district title Thursday against arch rival Lake City in three straight sets, 25-13, 25-17 and 25-22, but it was anything but easy.
McBain coach Shawn Murphy said his squad was talking about the MHSAA Division 3 District Final all week and mentally he felt like the Ramblers were ready to be there and play. In the first two sets, McBain looked like they were.
"I felt like we were executing the game plan pretty well. The offense was clicking pretty fast, and I thought we were doing a nice job of covering the floor," he said. "Fast-forward to the third set, and it seemed as if we were hitting pause for a moment, and Lake City took advantage."
McBain trailed for most of the third set but was able to pull out the third and final victory. Murphy said his team had to dig deep and find some grit to come back and take the final set from the Trojans.
"I am extremely proud of how these athletes maintained their composure and plugged away to regain the lead and finish that third set to win the district," he said. "That is the mental toughness that you want to see out of your team, and they showed it (Thursday)."
Lake City coach Amber Vanderstow said her team fought hard Thursday and gave everything they had. She also said she will miss the group of seniors who played their last game of their high school careers Thursday.
"I am going to miss these seniors. I coached them for two years on JV and then for my first year as a new head coach," she said. "These girls made my job easy and I can't thank them enough."
Vanderstow said the Trojans' serve/receive has hurt the team in the past, and that is why they tried to focus on it. Despite that, she said it was a problem again Thursday. She said the Lake City blockers stood up and got more touches, which was something they had to get, but it couldn't overcome the Trojans' problems with the serve/receive.
McBain’s Emma Schierbeek had 16 kills, three aces, and six digs, while Gabrielle Verberkmoes had 10 kills, two blocks, 100% serving with an ace, and seven digs Jersey Scott had 11 kills, two aces and four digs for the Ramblers, while Analiese Fredin had 39 assists, a kill, two aces and four digs. Linde VanderVlucht had three kills, three blocks, five aces, and 11 digs in the district win.
Lake City’s Marisa Manganello had a kill, five assists and a dig, while Emily Urie had a kill and Chloe Bisballe had six kills, was 12 of 12 serving with 4 digs. Abby Holt had a block for the Trojans, while Mackenzie Bisballe had 12 kills, three blocks, five assists and three digs. Lake City’s Kaylee Keenan had two digs and was 100% serving, while Kasey Keenan had a kill and two digs. Jessica Allen had five digs, Jenna Harris was 10 of 10 serving, with two aces and five digs, while Grace Richards had three digs and a block.
Lake City finished the season at 26-8 and McBain will play in an MHSAA Division 3 Regional Semifinal against Sanford Meridian Tuesday in Houghton Lake.
