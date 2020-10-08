MCBAIN — The McBain volleyball team swept past both Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart and Big Rapids in a tri Wednesday.
The Ramblers first defeated Sacred Heart 25-15 and 25-17 before besting Big Rapids 25-14 and 25-16.
McBain coach Shawn Murphy said he liked that his team didn't know much about either team coming into the match because it gave them more opportunities to focus more on what they can do.
"The girls are continuing to play at a higher level, and as we try to speed up the offense, we have a few wrinkles we need to fine-tune," he said. "Timing is a little of an issue that we are working on. We are serving fairly well, but continue to struggle with consistency."
Emma Schierbeek had 14 Kills, one block,14 aces, and nine digs, while Gabbie Verberkmoes had eight kills, two blocks, and two aces. Jersey Scott added 6 kills, a block, a dig, and two aces.
Murphy said he hopes to take this momentum into the next week as the Ramblers have two big conference matches. McBain travels to Lake City on Tuesday.
