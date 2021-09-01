MAPLE CITY — The McBain volleyball team traveled to Glen Lake Tuesday for a tri and defeated Grand Traverse Academy 25-14 and 25-9 and the host Lakers 25-16 and 25-14.
Ramblers coach Shawn Murphy said it took his team a bit to get going in the first game, but once McBain hit their stride, so did its serving and level of play.
"I thought we made some nice defensive plays that helped swing the momentum in our direction," he said. "Overall, this was a great team effort across the board."
McBain's Emma Schierbeek had 10 kills, 100% serving (25 for 25) with nine aces, while Analiese Fredin had 34 assists, three kills and four aces. Ella Schroder was 15 for 16 serving with six aces.
McBain (9-1-1) hosts Big Rapids and Traverse City St. Francis Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.