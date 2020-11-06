LAKE CITY — Lake City won the first point in every match it played against McBain in an MHSAA volleyball district final Thursday.
While the Trojans scored first in each match, the Ramblers had an answer each time. As a result, the Ramblers won another district title in three straight matches, 25-12, 25-18, and 25-14.
McBain coach Shawn Murphy said heading into the district final Thursday his team had a goal of winning in three. Even when Lake City scored the first point in the first match, the Ramblers answered by scoring the next seven points which caused the Trojans to call a time out.
Even in the second game, which was much more evenly played, McBain was able to keep momentum.
"I thought the team did a great job of keeping the momentum much of the night and not letting Lake City get on too many runs for points," Murphy said. "I was really pleased with the pressure of our serving, and our control of our swings at the net."
Murphy said his team's performance in the district final was more of the type of team he has been waiting to see.
"I tip my hat to Lake City who played some good defense and played a tough match," he said.
Lake City coach Bridgid Ardis said Thursday's loss was bittersweet. While it was tough to take the loss and end the season, Ardis said the Trojans need to be appreciative that they were able to have a full season of volleyball.
She also said seniors Emma Baron, Morgan Rogers, Nicole Adams and Olivia Bellows showed heart and dedication to the team. She also said they didn't just have one leader but 12 who took on the role at different times during the season.
"As coaches, we couldn't be any prouder of this team and season," she said.
Murphy also said everyone was just glad they were able to play playoff games considering the questions about whether there would be a seaons in 2020 due to COVID-19. With that in mind, to win a district is even sweeter.
"I have had many of these girls with me for a number of years and their hard work is paying off," he said. "Now it is time to enjoy the win and focus on the next match for Regionals."
Gabrielle VerBerkmoes had eight kills, five blocks, five digs, and an ace for the Ramblers while Linde VanderVlucht had eight kills, a block, five digs and two aces. Emma Schierbeek had three kills, four digs, and five aces in the district win while Analiese Fredin had 14 assists, three kills, 17 for 17 serving with two aces, and four digs. Finally, McBain's Ella Schroder had 12 assists, 18 for 18 serving with three aces and five digs.
Lake City Baron had 12 assists, five kills, and seven digs, while Rogers had three digs. Adams contributed a kill and two digs for Lake City while Bellows had four kills, eight digs, a block and an ace. Lake City's Chloe Bisballe had five kills, five digs, and an ace while Grace Richards had a kill and Marisa Mangello had a dig. Haylee Parniske had four kills and two blocks, while Kaylee Keenan had five digs and MacKenzie Bisballe had two kills and two blocks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.