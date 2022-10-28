McBain wins first Osceola County Showdown

REED CITY — McBain swept the four-team Osceola County Showdown in straight sets Thursday.
The Ramblers beat Pine River 25-11, 25-14; beat Evart 25-7, 25-15 and beat host Reed City 25-9, 25-15.
“Our focus tonight was all on ball control. We wanted to really work on our faster offense and our connection with our hitters,” McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. “I felt like we continued to get better as we went through the night, and I like the way we ended with Reed City. We were bringing some speed and intensity to the net and our offense was connecting.
Now, we can take that momentum and carry it into this next week as we head into districts. We still have things we can continue to improve on, but this was a good way to end our regular season play.”
Analiese Fredin dished out 58 assists, five kills, 10 aces and eight digs while Gwyneth VerBerkmoes had 22 kills, a block and 25 digs. Gabrielle VerBerkmoes had 23 kills, three blocks, five aces and 21 digs while Linde VanderVlucht added 18 kills, two blocks, three aces and 13 digs.
Ayla Fredin added five kills, an ace and 11 digs.
McBain (40-6-2 overall) hosts Manton in a Division 3 district contest Wednesday.
Pine River lost to McBain; lost to Reed City 26-24, 25-19 and lost to Evart 25-21, 21-25, 15-13.
“We started out the first set against McBain with high energy and determination,” Pine River coach Jana Dennis said.
“As the night went on, we struggled with consistency on serve-receive as well as a lack of focus.
“We had some really great rallies that just didn’t end up in our favor. Also we allowed too many runs of points against us.”
The Bucks are at the Central Montcalm Invitational on Saturday.
BRETHREN — Northern Michigan Christian wrapped up its regular season by sweeping a tri at Brethren.
The Comets beat the host Bobcats 25-10, 25-27, 18-16 and beat Hart 25-16, 25-19.
“These were some fun matches tonight,” NMC coach Anna Veldink said. “We played well as a team and we were able to run some quick sets.”
Paige Ebels paced NMC offensively with 23 kills while Mabel Yount had 16. Kylee Winkle had two aces while Emma Tossey had three.
Kate Shaarda dished out 38 assists while Ebels and Winkle each had a block. Ebels had 20 digs and Alaina Rozeveld added 18.
The Comets (23-11) face Marion or Forest Area in a Division 4 district contest Wednesday at Mesick.
FIFE LAKE — Forest Area split a pair of matches in a tri it host.
The Warriors lost to Johannesburg-Lewiston 25-20, 25-17 and beat Central Lake 25-16, 25-16.
Lauren McConnell had nine digs and three aces; Taylor Muth 25 assists and a kill; Val Nelson nine kills, three aces and a block; Desjenea Perkins five digs, seven kills and three aces; Jersey Patton 33 digs; Grace Steffe a kill and two digs; Natalie Lenhart three kills and two blocks; Cheyenne Boggs a kill; and Peyton Sedwick two kills.
Forest Area (19-11) is at the Boyne City Invitational on Saturday.
LUDINGTON — Cadillac wrapped up the regular season by splitting a double-dual meet Thursday.
The Vikings lost to the host Orioles 105-65 and beating Manistee 95-76.
“The races were close and the competition was tough,” Cadillac coach Scott Leesch said.
“The team applied what it has learned over the season and got a real confidence booster going into the conferences.”
Ella Boland won the 100-yard backstroke while Brie Leesch took third.
Averee Heuker took third in the 200 individual medley while Stella Balcom took second in the 50 freestyle.
Leesch took second in the 100 butterfly and Katie Graham third in the 200 backstroke.
Boland, Graham, Leesch and Balcom took first in the 200 medley relay and second in the 200 freestyle relay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.