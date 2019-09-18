EVART — McBain picked up a pair of Highland Conference volleyball wins Tuesday.
The Ramblers beat Roscommon 25-18, 22-25, 15-10 before beating host Evart 25-16, 25-10.
"I felt like we made some improvement tonight in a few areas we have been struggling with," McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. "Our serve-receive in the second match was much better which allowed us to run our offense a lot smoother.
"We still had too many unforced errors both in hitting as well as free-ball passing that we need to clean up but this was a good win for us."
Emma Schierbeek paced McBain with 17 kills, 12 digs and an ace while Leah Neverth added 21 assists, nine kills, 11 aces and 19 digs. Analiese Fredin had 13 assists, seven kills, four aces and 10 digs.
McBain (9-11 overall, 2-4 Highland) hosts NMC and Manton on Thursday.
