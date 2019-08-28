MAPLE CITY — McBain picked up a pair of wins, beating Glen Lake and Suttons Bay in a non-conference volleyball tri on Tuesday.
The Ramblers beat the Norsemen 25-17, 18-25, 15-10 and beat the host Lakers 25-14, 25-14.
"We started to see some good things tonight coming out of our offense," McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. "We struggled a bit with serving consistency but I was pleased with our fight for points."
Emma Schierbeek paced the Ramblers with 10 kills, nine digs and two aces while Katie Heistand added 25 digs and an ace. Gabbie VerBerkmoes had seven kills, four blocks and three aces while Leah Neverth dished out 22 assists, four kills and served 93 percent.
McBain (7-2 overall) is at the Cadillac Invitational on Thursday.
NMC tops MCE
CUSTER — Northern Michigan Christian scored a 25-8, 25-20, 25-20 win over Mason County Eastern in a non-league match.
"Overall, I am very proud of the girls and the win they got tonight," NMC coach Kenda Rivera said.
Madelyn Benthem had five kills and four aces while Megan Bennett added five kills and three aces. Sydney Hart and Maggie Yount added three kills apiece while Paige Ebels dished out 12 assists.
SOCCER
Patriots score a win
MCBAIN — Heritage Christian opened its season with a 3-1 win over Northern Michigan Christian's JV team.
"We controlled the ball on their end and it was a good start with three goals in the first half," Heritage coach Tom Stagg said. "Overall, this was a good game as a baseline to start the season and we're looking forward to what we can do from here."
Brady Johnston opened the scoring for the Patriots before Sebastian Vrieze scored off an assist from Seth Wanner. Luke Stagg made it 3-0 at halftime.
Brant Winkle scored for NMC.
Tim Shirk was in the nets for Heritage Christian and made one save.
The Patriots host PineView Homes on Sept. 3.
