MCBAIN — Call it a family tradition.
One that's worth upholding, too.
With four close family members that have played collegiate sports, Owen Bontekoe certainly has an idea of what's available.
The McBain High School senior is taking advantage of it, too.
Bontekoe is headed to Northwood University in the fall and will be a member of the Timberwolves' football team.
"I liked Northwood," he said. "It's a good business school and I am really into that.
"They've got a lot of people in the field already so I can establish contacts."
Football is in Bontekoe's blood with his father — Mark — having played at Ferris State University and an uncle — Doug — who played at Central Michigan University in the late 1990s. He's also got two aunts who competed collegiately in track and field and rowing, as well.
"It's kind of been in our family to be college athletes," Owen Bontekoe said.
The recruiting process came around a little bit slower for Bontekoe as he hadn't heard much from schools. That made him set out a little more on his own and he found two interested schools in Northwood and the University of Windsor in Canada.
Bontekoe went with the NCAA Division II school in Midland.
"I had decided on a couple of schools that I wanted to attend for sports/business management," Bonteko said. "I reached out to Northwood and they were my top choice.
"The coach said they had a spot on the team for me if I wanted it."
Leonard Haynes enters his sixth season as the head of Northwood's football program in the fall. He's posted a 19-36 record in his first five seasons after going 1-10 this past fall.
The Timberwolves are scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sept. 5 at Hillsdale before hosting Findlay the following week. No decisions have been made regarding any fall collegiate sports with regards to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Bontekoe said he'll likely fit somewhere along the defensive line and also see time on special teams at some point. He'd likely be redshirted this fall.
Bontekoe was the Highland Conference Defensive Player of the Year for McBain this past fall with 81 tackles, 14 for a loss, seven QB sacks and four forced fumbles.
Sports will remain a part of his future after school, as well. Bontekoe is interested in becoming a professional scout with the NFL.
"Since I was about 10, I decided I liked watching and evaluating college players," he said. "We did some research on the people who that with the NFL."
His major will be business and sports management.
