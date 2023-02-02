McBain's Bontekoe signs to join Ferris grid program

McBAIN — McBain senior Mack Bontekoe made it official on Wednesday.
The powerfully-built 6-foot-5, 295-pound Rambler two-way lineman signed his letter-of-intent to play football for the two-time defending NCAA Division II national champion Ferris State University Bulldogs.
“I had some offers from Division I schools that I seriously considered but in the end I really liked the Ferris coaches and the program and I loved their winning tradition,” said Bontekoe, who has earned first-team All-State recognition for three straight years as a Rambler, among many other honors.
“The Ferris winning atmosphere was something I definitely wanted to be a part of. Being so close to home was an added bonus.”
Mack, who made his verbal commitment to Ferris State during the football season, is following in the footsteps of his father Doug, who was an All-State linebacker and lineman at Marion High School in the mid-1990s before going on to a standout career on the offensive line for Central Michigan University.
“I didn’t really start thinking about playing college football until my sophomore year and then I started to get more serious about it,” Mack said after his signing ceremony outside the high school gym flanked by parents Doug and Amy with sisters Isabel and Mia looking on along with younger brother Ben, the Rambler coaching staff, and numerous teammates and friends.
“After my sophomore year I devoted a lot of time to the weights and working out in the off-season and learning blocking techniques. I went from over 300 pounds down to 285 pounds and got into much better condition.”
Bontekoe weighed offers from Division I schools Virginia Tech and Northern Illinois but, in the end, Ferris proved the best fit for him.
His parents are naturally very pleased with his decision, partly because it is closer to home and because of the Bulldogs’ winning ways but mostly because they believe it will be a good experience for their son.
“Ferris is a great fit for Mack,” Doug said.
“He really likes the coaches and the program there not just football-wise but academically too. And it’s a good fit for him skill-wise because they have a run-oriented offense and that’s what Mack has thrived at with McBain.”
McBain head coach Pat Maloney believes Mack’s willingness to put in the work and determination to develop as a player will serve him well at Ferris.
“Mack’s a competitive guy and he’s very self-motivated and that’s what you need in college, especially for a program like Ferris,” Maloney said.
“Mack was a pretty good player as a sophomore but he wasn’t satisfied; he worked at it in the off-seasons and got better and better as he went along.
He developed physically and developed his skills at the same time. What he is now is not what he was then and it’s a credit to all his hard work.”
Maloney said Bontekoe’s size and mobility made him a huge asset for the Ramblers, especially on the O-line. This past season, McBain rushed for more than 2,300 yards while earning another playoff berth with Mack as the anchor at right tackle.
“He definitely put the ‘smash’ into the kind of smash-and-crash football we like to run,” Maloney said.
Mack continued to develop his muscles bailing hay during the summers on the family dairy farm located between Marion and McBain and also working out with weights at home regularly.
He also attended 15 football camps, some as far as 11 hours away, between his junior and senior years, all in the pursuit of learning more and finding ways to improve. When Mack’s dad took him to CMU before his junior season to meet the Chips’ offensive line coach Mike Cummings, the advice Mack received was to “have better foot movement” and Mack took that to heart.
He began a regimen that included hours of jump rope along with other drills provided by Cummings, who is now the O-line coach at the University of Cincinnati.
“I have plenty of scars on my legs from all the times the ropes stung me,” Mack said with a chuckle. “Those drills Coach Cummings gave me helped a lot and I think made me a better player.”
Mack said he enjoyed his years competing at McBain and is especially appreciate of the work ethic instilled in him by the Rambler coaches.
Mack plans to major in business with a focus on marketing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.