McBain's Butzin to play softball for Mid Michigan

McBAIN — The first time Mid-Michigan Community College softball coach Greg Walsh watched McBain senior Caitlin Butzin bat, she blasted a home run.
That was a few summers ago while Butzin was playing travel ball with the 17-U Traverse City Thunder in a tournament at Midland.
Since then, the Rambler standout has only added to her credentials as a softball slugger, both as a shortstop and pitcher for McBain in the spring and as a middle infielder and pitcher with the Thunder.
“I’m just glad nobody else snatched her up before I had the chance to,” Walsh said on Wednesday morning outside the McBain High School gym as Caitlin signed to play for Mid-Michigan starting next fall.
“She’s a wonderful person first of all and she has a calmness about her. She’s going to fit in and be a real asset for our program.”
For her part, Caitlin is very excited about the opportunity of playing the next two years for Mid-Michigan.
“It’s like a dream come true,” she said after making it official on Wednesday wearing her Lakers’ jersey with her parents Jerry and Cindy by her side along with Cindy’s parents who drove up from Freeland, McBain coach Chantel Zuiderveen and Mid-Michigan coach Walsh, and many of Caitlin’s teammates and classmates.
“This is what I’ve wanted since I was a young girl.”
Caitlin’s parents Jerry and Cindy can definitely confirm that. Jerry started tossing a ball to Caitlin when she was about 3 and, as he says, she took to it right away.
“Caitlin just loved playing catch ever since she was old enough to do it,” Jerry said with a laugh.
“It seems like softball has always been in her blood. She just loves the sport and she’s devoted so much time into it and improving herself in every part of the game.
“It’s so great for her to have this opportunity to play at Mid-Michigan. Coach Walsh is a great guy and Mount Pleasant is only an hour and 10 minutes away. We’re thrilled for her to be going there.”
Coach Zuiderveen believes Butzin will fare well at Mid-Michigan and help the Laker program not just with her bat and glove and pitching skills but also with intangibles like leadership and drive.
“Caitlin’s the kind of girl every coach loves to have,” Zuiderveen said.
“She’s been a leader for us ever since her sophomore year. She’s a driven, ambitious person and she has a great passion for softball. She gives 110% of herself to it and aside from that she’s the kind of person everybody likes to be around. She makes a great teammate.”
Butzin has honed her skills playing each summer since she was 9 for quality programs like the TC Thunder and the 231 Fusion. She has also participated in high-stakes games, even competing in a World Series in Maryland when she was 12. Caitlin credits coaches Mike Garber and Jamie Hawkins with helping her develop as a player in her formative years and she is very grateful to coach Zuiderveen as well and especially to her parents for “all the support” they’ve provided over the years.
“My family’s been so great and so supportive,” she said.
“I never could have done this without my mom and dad.
“They’ve driven me just about everywhere over the years and they’ve also sent me to camps and always encouraged me.”
Butzin has blossomed into a standout player. As a junior last year for McBain, coach Zuiderveen had her batting cleanup and switching between shortstop and sharing the pitching duties. Butzin batted around .500 and was a leader in hits, RBIs, stolen bases, and extra-base hits, including home runs. Though Butzin stands about 5-foot-4, she has surprising power, as coach Walsh learned the first time he saw her playing for the TC Thunder.
“That definitely caught my eye right away,” he said with a smile. “She not only hits for power but for average too. We want to keep her bat in the lineup.”
Butzin has one more season for McBain in the spring.
Her main goals are to continue to hit the ball consistently and to be a mentor this year to some of the younger players coming up through the ranks.
She plans to major in accounting and finance at Mid-Michigan and possibly pursue a career as a financial consultant.
