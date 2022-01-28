McBain's Eisenga to play softball for Cornerstone

McBAIN — The dream of playing college softball wasn’t even on Mya Eisenga’s wish list during her freshman and sophomore years at McBain.
Mya personally loved the sport but played just for the fun of it, nothing more.
She did quite well as a freshman starter at catcher for then-McBain coach Trish McGillis but her sophomore season got canceled completely because of COVID and, as a consequence, no college softball aspirations could be nourished.
During her junior season last spring, though, things changed rather dramatically. Mya developed her power stroke at the plate, depositing long and high fly balls far over the left-center field fence at the home diamond with regularity without sacrificing her ability to spray line drives all around the diamond and hit for average.
She was a player with not just plenty of pop in her bat but plenty of potential, too, and people started recognizing it.
The dream of playing college ball started to become more of a reality as McBain coach Chantel Zuiderveen told Mya she was definitely college material and Mya kept getting the same message from her teammates, family members and friends.
“I received a lot of positive feedback from coaches, friends and family and it made me start to think seriously about playing college softball,” Mya said.
Last summer, Mya attended a softball camp at Cornerstone University and, by her own admission, surprised even herself by how well she fared hitting the ball and playing behind the plate and at third base against high-quality competition. Then she played AAU ball for the TC Thunder travel team over the summer and enjoyed success in that as well.
When Cornerstone coach Kelsey Koistra, who had been an assistant coach at McBain during Mya’s freshman year before being hired to head the Cornerstone softball program, reached out in October to offer Mya a scholarship, Mya readily accepted.
On Wednesday afternoon in the hallway outside of the McBain High School gym with parents Kevin and Tami by her side and with her present and future coaches, teammates and friends looking on, Mya made it official, signing her letter-of-intent to play softball at Cornerstone University.
“I can see how God was guiding my steps through the whole process,” Mya said.
“For one thing, my good friend Emma (Boonstra) is playing for Cornerstone now and we have the chance to be teammates again, which is awesome,” she added.
“I’ve been in contact with Emma quite a bit, asking her a lot of questions about what it’s like and she’s been really helpful. Another good friend (Pine River graduate Emma Whitley) is playing volleyball for Cornerstone and it’s nice knowing there’s another familiar face there too.”
What clinched things for Mya, though, was the visit to the campus with her parents.
“I loved that it was a small campus and it just felt like home,” she said. “It’s a Christ-centered atmosphere and you can feel it as soon as you walk on the campus. I had the chance to visit a classroom and see what it was like and that was really cool; the whole experience was very positive. I knew this was the door God was opening for me.”
Mya thanked all her coaches for helping to develop and refine her softball techniques and skills. Coach McGillis initially changed Mya’s swing during her freshman season, enabling Mya to continue to make good contact but to add a power element at the same time.
During her junior year for McBain, it came to fruition as Mya stroked seven home runs, some of which may still be traveling out there in space somewhere, and batted .429 with 35 RBIs while helping McBain win 23 games and share the Highland Conference championship with Evart.
Mya also thanked coach Zuiderveen and her AAU coaches, Dale Gulliver with the TC Thunder and Ben Lundquist with the Cadillac Express, for helping to hone her skills not just as a hitter but as a catcher and infielder.
Mya also credited McBain 2021 graduate McKenna Gilde, who was her battery mate for three years and is now pitching and playing outfield for Mid-Michigan Community College, with making her a better catcher.
Mya is all-in for girls basketball right now as the Ramblers contend for a Highland title on the hardwood, but after the hoops season ends Mya will be working on things like delivering the ball quickly and accurately to second base while still on her knees and continuing the chemistry between her and McBain ace Caitlin Butzin heading into the 2022 softball campaign.
Mya will also be working to add some more home runs to her career total in the spring but maintain her sharp-contact rate and her high batting average at the same time.
“It’ll be a building year for us as a team after losing so many players but it should be a fun year at the same time,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.