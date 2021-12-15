McBain's Ensing to run for Ferris State

McBAIN — Reese Ensing decided to follow her father’s advice.
The McBain senior, a standout for the Ramblers in cross country and only the second harrier from the school ever to compete in the state meet all four years of high school, and a strong presence on the girls’ track team in the distance events, was seeking the right college to attend to continue her running career.
Reese’s dad Joe, a standout in both cross country and track for McBain, earning All-State in both sports while running for his dad Johnny Ensing in the early 1990s, had crossed this path before.
Joe chose Trine University, then known as Tri-State University in northern Indiana, where he shined in cross country and in the steeplechase event for the track team.
Joe gave his daughter wise counsel: “Just go where your heart tells you to go.”
Reese, who was McBain’s No. 1 runner in cross country this fall, had some options but selected Ferris State University.
She signed her letter-of-intent to compete in cross country and track for the Bulldogs on Tuesday morning at the high school with friends, teammates, coaches and family looking on, including parents Joe and Carley and younger sister Rowan, a sophomore and blossoming runner for the Ramblers in her own right.
“Dad wanted what was best for me and so did mom,” Reese said smilingly just before the signing ceremony. “They’ve both always been very supportive and they’re really excited about me going to Ferris, especially since it’s so close to home.”
Reese acknowledged that the proximity of the Ferris campus in Big Rapids to McBain was a factor in her decision, but not the only one.
“I had zoom meeting with the coach and that went really well and I liked the campus a lot and the program there,” she said.
“I’m really pumped about going there.”
Reese’s coaches, Tasha O’Malley in cross country and Susan Maloney in track, commended Reese’s work ethic and are excited about her prospects at Ferris.
“Reese is very self-motivated which is a really good trait to have in cross country,” O’Malley said.
“I’ve had her since she was a freshman and she always pushed herself and had a great work ethic. She’s always been committed to doing her best.”
Maloney agreed.
“Reese is so consistent,” she said.
“I’m looking forward to having her for one more season this spring. She not only scores points for us in the distance events but she’s a leader, too. And she never complains.
“Even if I ask her to do an event she doesn’t love like the 400, she’ll just do it to help the team and give her best.
“She’s very humble and has a great attitude, the kind of athlete coaches love to have.”
Running has been in Reese’s blood since she was quite young. Her love of running grew naturally over the years as she spent time following her dad’s footsteps on the jogging trail.
In recent years, she and Rowan and their cousin Couper Agema, a McBain graduate presently playing basketball at Mid-Michigan Community College, have run regularly with Joe and have taken part in summer road races such as the Greatest Fourth in the North at Lake City.
“That’s been very helpful in preparing me,” Reese said. “I run because it’s something I love to do and I know that comes from my dad.”
For his part, Joe is quite pleased to see his daughter taking the next big step.
“I’m really proud of her,” he said.
“This was her choice all the way and it’s really nice because it’s a great school and it’s so close to home. We’ll be able to see a lot of her meets.”
Reese has earned all-conference honors multiple times in both sports and has done very well academically, too, earning Academic All-State every year of high school so far. She was also given the Heart Award in cross country by coach O’Malley and the George Johnson Award in track from coach Maloney.
Reese qualified individually for the Division 3 state meet this fall, taking sixth place overall in the regional meet at Benzie Central. The previous three years, Reese had qualified to run at state as part of McBain’s cross country team. Reese’s personal-best time in cross is 19:42. In track, she has finished the 1600-meter race in less than six minutes and her PR in the 3200 race, her best event in track, is 13:01.
Reese plans to major in elementary education.
