BEAL CITY — When you win by nearly 50 points there is not much to say other than — "Good game."
That was McBain girls basketball coach Drew Bronkema's attitude after his team beat Beal City for a Highland Conference road win Wednesday, 71-23.
"It was a good all-around game. We actually got everyone in and everyone had good minutes," he said. "Everyone had good looks at the hoop and every player scored."
McBain was up 17-7 after the first quarter and 43-19 by halftime. To start the fourth quarter, McBain was in cruise control up, 63-22.
Bronkema said Mya Eizenga and Catlin Butzin both played an outstanding game at the point, while Sydney Heuker had an overall good all-around game.
Emma Schierbeek paced the Ramblers with 15 points while Sydney Heuker had 14. Butzin had nine points, Analiese Fredin eight and Kahli Heuker and Taylor Benthem each had eight.
McBain (11-2) play Evart in a homecoming double-header with the boys varsity Friday.
