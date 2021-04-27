McBain's Murphy to run for Northwood

By Mike Dunn
McBAIN – Connor Murphy did not make an overnight decision about where to attend college or whether he would pursue playing basketball or running cross country and track at the next level.
The versatile McBain senior, a three-year starter at point guard for the highly successful McBain basketball team and an All-State cross country runner for the Ramblers as well as being a state-qualifier in track, carefully weighed his options and offers.
On Monday, Murphy signed his letter-of-intent to compete in cross country and track for Northwood University, an NCAA Division II program.
“I knew when I visited the school,‘ Connor said prior to putting his signature on the Northwood document flanked by his parents Shawn and Darcy and with cross country coach Tasha O’Malley and track coach Pat Maloney looking on along with several teammates and friends.
“I loved the location. The campus is remote, surrounded by woods, but it’s also close to town (Midland). It’s really beautiful there and the coaches were really cool. I knew I could go there and it would the kind of atmosphere where I could focus on academics at the same time I was focusing on running.‘
Murphy, who had ultimately narrowed his choices to Aquinas College or Northwood, said another factor in choosing Northwood was the business curriculum the university offers.
“Northwood is a business school and I’m planning to do something in the field of sports business,‘ he said.
Murphy is hoping one day to become an athletic director. Ironically, McBain Athletic Director Shaun Mulder is a proud Northwood alum and is naturally excited to see another McBain product joining the Timberwolves’ family.
“Shaun was definitely happy when he found out I decided to go to Northwood,‘ Murphy said with a chuckle.
Murphy had run cross country in middle school and did well but wanted to try football initially when he entered high school. And so Connor’s freshman year he played on the Rambler JV football team. Even though he enjoyed the gridiron experience, he opted to return to cross country starting his sophomore year and hasn’t regretted it.
“My good friend Keegan (O’Malley) kept after me about running cross,‘ Murphy recalled. “I went with him the summer between my freshman and sophomore years and we did a 5K race (the Rehoboth Ramble in Lucas), the first one ever in my life. It turned out pretty well. Keegan came in first and I came in second and things went from there.‘
Murphy started focusing more of his attention on running and discovered he was indeed pretty good at it. He helped the McBain boys team earn a berth in the MHSAA Division 3 cross country state finals in Brooklyn three straight years and fared well each time. As a sophomore he came in 21st place (16:58). As a junior in 2019 he took 44th overall at state (17:05) and this past fall as the Ramblers’ No. 1 runner he turned in a personal-best time of 16:27, earning seventh overall and All-State recognition at the same time.
Murphy missed out on his junior year in track because of the pandemic. As a sophomore running for coach Maloney, though, and focusing on distance races and relays, he joined with his buddy and then-senior Keegan, then-sophomore Grayson VerBerkmoes, and then-junior Ethan Barton to take third place overall in the 3200-meter relay in a time of 8:13.07 at the D3 state meet at Jenison High School.
Murphy, like so many other high school track athletes, is elated to be able to run this spring and he is looking forward to the opportunity to make his mark with members of this year’s Rambler team in the distance relay races. Murphy is also setting his sight individually on the McBain 1600-meter record, which ironically is held by his good buddy Keegan (4:23).
“Keegan and I are great friends but we’re both really competitive too,‘ Connor said smilingly. “I have to go hard after that mile school record before I leave.‘
Murphy’s best time so far in the mile is 4:47 but he has five weeks or so to bring the time down.
Tasha O’Malley, who coaches the Rambler cross country program along with Trevor Holmes, believes Murphy will do well at Northwood.
“Connor’s so athletic and he’s also very coachable,‘ she said. “He definitely has all the tools to be successful in both sports. As a cross country runner he’s good but he hasn’t come close to realizing his potential yet. The cross coaches will want him to put in a lot of mileage in the off-season and if he does that he’ll be that much more prepared when he starts school.‘
Maloney also believes Murphy will fare well at Northwood.
“He missed out on last year (in track) which is tough but so did everybody else,‘ Maloney said. “Connor’s an awesome athlete. He was All-State in cross country this fall and he was a state qualifier in track two years ago as a sophomore in the four-by-eight relay. He’s shown what he can do and what he’s capable of; he has so much potential.
“He’s the kind of runner who usually peaks near the end when it counts the most so I think he’s gonna have a real nice senior season for us.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.