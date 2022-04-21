McBain's Schierbeek to play hoops for Ferris State

McBAIN — When Emma Schierbeek was growing up on the farm, her mom Jennifer never had to worry about where to find her.
Nine times out of 10, young Emma would be under the iron rim attached to the barn, launching one missile after another.
That passion for basketball has remained with Emma over the years, even though she developed into an all-around athlete for McBain High School who also shined as an outside hitter in volleyball and as a sprinter on the track team. And while she enjoyed the other sports just fine, basketball was always her first love.
On Wednesday morning in the hall outside the gym, Emma officially signed her letter-of-intent to continue her hardwood career at NCAA Division II Ferris State University.
She spurned offers to compete at the next level in volleyball, a sport in which she amassed 1,000 kills for the Ramblers during her successful varsity career.
She also turned down opportunities to play hoops for other schools such as Alma College, Albion and Mid-Michigan.
“I went to summer camp at Ferris and the coach talked to me and told me he thought I could be a good fit there,” Schierbeek said after the signing ceremony flanked by parents Jennifer and Jon along with older sister Ashley, a junior at Ferris State, and younger brother Brody, a blossoming young student-athlete for the Ramblers.
“I’m very familiar with the school and the program and I liked that it was close to home,” she added. “Plus, my sister goes there and my dad graduated from there.”
Schierbeek started out her varsity career with McBain as the first person off the bench for coach Drew Bronkema during her freshman season. Even so, she was McBain’s leading scorer.
As a sophomore, she started for Bronkema as a guard-wing and displayed an arsenal that also included raining down 3-point shots with regularity as she led the team once again in scoring.
As a junior, she played the point role and led the Ramblers in scoring for the third straight time while also helping the team unofficially claim the Highland Conference title in the pandemic-shortened year and capture the team’s first Division 3 district title since 2016.
And this past season, Schierbeek led the Ramblers in scoring for the fourth straight time, surpassing the 1,000-point milestone along the way while helping the team to post a 20-4 record and repeat as conference champs and as district champs before narrowly losing in the D3 regional finals to Lake City.
For her efforts, she was named first-team All-State by the Associated Press and captain of the Cadillac News’ All-Area Dream Team, among other honors. She averaged 17 points, 4.5 boards and 2.8 steals and graduates as the only female athlete from McBain to record 1,000 kills in volleyball and 1,000 points in basketball. (Another distinguished McBain graduate, Meredith Hamlet, recorded 1,000 assists in volleyball and 1,000 points.)
Bronkema believes Schierbeek’s ability to put the ball in the hole will be a huge asset for her moving forward in her career at Ferris along with her physicality and her athleticism.
“When you get to that level, everybody has the work ethic and the ability; what separates Emma is the way she can score for you from long range and from short range,” Bronkema said.
“She made a high percentage of her 3-point shots for us. The 3-point line is a little farther back in college but she can adjust to that. She’s a natural scorer but that’s just part of it. She’ll nail the threes and the baseline jumpers and attack the hole and handle the ball and she’s a dogged defender too. We gave her the assignment of guarding the other team’s best player and she always did a good job of that.”
Schierbeek opted not to run track this spring and devote herself to preparing for her entry into the world of college basketball starting in the fall.
“I’m working out in the weight room and also working on improving my game,” she said.
“Coach said he wants me to work on attacking the basket more and I’m doing that and concentrating on my ball-handling too.”
Schierbeek is happy for the individual achievements such as reaching 1,000 points and being named first-team All-State but the biggest highlights for her revolved around being with her teammates and what they accomplished together during her hardwood career.
“It was great playing for McBain because of all my teammates and all the support from the community,” she said. “The coaches have been great too. Drew pushed me a lot to be a better player and I’m grateful for that and for all the coaches who helped me going all the way back to when I started playing in third grade.”
None of those coaches are surprised where the basketball journey has taken Emma and neither is her mom Jennifer, who was a member of the 1994 McBain team coached by Bruce Koopman that advanced to the Class C Final Four.
“I remember when Emma was about 4 years old she had the basketball and she was dribbling behind her back,” Jennifer recalled.
“I asked my husband, ‘Did you see that?’ It was pretty amazing. She just always loved to have a basketball in her hands.”
Scheirbeek is not certain of her major yet but is leaning toward a degree in business.
