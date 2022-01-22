McBain's Scott to play volleyball at Rochester

McBAIN — First came the connection and then the commitment.
When McBain senior Jersey Scott was contacted initially by Rochester University head volleyball coach Joe Podvin, she admitted it was not a school that had been on her radar.
But after speaking over the phone with the coach for about an hour about the Warriors’ NAIA program and how Podvin believed Scott could fit in, the Rambler outside hitter known for her leaping ability and sizzling kills felt like she and the coach were on the same page.
“I really enjoyed talking to him and there was a good connection there,” she acknowledged on Friday afternoon outside of the high school gym just prior to signing her letter-of-intent to take her volleyball skills to the university located in Rochester Hills near Detroit.
“He told me he saw videos of me playing and said I showed good dynamics and energy and he thought I would be a good fit there as a six-rotation player.”
Jersey wasn’t ready to make a commitment anywhere yet, wanting to explore her options, but when she made her official visit to the campus with her parents Aric and Robin, met coach Podvin in person, talked to some of the ladies on the team and learned more about what the school had to offer in terms of academics, programs and housing, she became convinced.
She concluded that Rochester University was where she wanted to be.
“I just fell in love with the school and the whole prospect of going there,” she said.
“It’s near Detroit but it’s still a small campus and it was very friendly. I called coach Podvin not long after the visit and told him I was ready to make a commitment.”
Scott, who transferred from Marion and played her junior and senior seasons at McBain, helped the Ramblers to good success on the court, including a playoff run this fall that included district and regional championships, a miraculous comeback in the quarterfinals against favored Calumet, and a chance to play at the Kellogg Arena in the MHSAA Division 3 Final Four.
“I knew Jersey from years ago before she came to McBain and she’s always been a good all-around player,” said McBain coach Shawn Murphy.
“She has great leaping ability and timing with the ball at the net but she also has a very good court awareness and is very knowledgeable about the game.
“She’s good at serving and every facet and that will help her at Rochester. She’s been a great asset to our program and helped us a lot.”
Murphy complimented not only Scott’s abilities on the floor but also her “great personality” and how she “works well with everybody on the team.”
“She’s a real team player and encourages everybody around her,” he added.
“She has the tools and the personality and the team-first perspective that coaches love to see. And she’s been through some real high-pressure games for us in the playoffs the past two years. I’m sure she’ll do really well at Rochester.”
Scott said her love of volleyball comes naturally from her parents Aric and Robin, both of whom continue to be avid beach volleyball players during the summer months.
“I grew up with volleyball and always loved the sport since I was young,” she said.
“I geared toward going to college to play volleyball and that became my focus, so I worked out a lot during the off-season and played a lot. I worked really hard at developing my overall game and especially jumping at the net.”
Scott kiddingly says she couldn’t jump higher than a piece of paper when she started her workouts but through diligent effort she has become quite a leaper, using her 5-foot-6 frame to get high enough to generate a lot of torque and leverage on her kills.
She is excited about the prospect of being a “six-rotation player” for the Warriors, meaning she will be groomed to play the back row and the front row, learning the nuances of all six positions on the floor.
Scott plans to pursue a degree in physical therapy.
