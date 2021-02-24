McBain's Whetstone to run for Aquinas

McBAIN – Aquinas College first came on the radar for McBain senior Blake Whetstone back in the fall. His good buddy, cross country teammate, and fellow senior Connor Murphy mentioned the possibility of both of them running at the school.
After that, Aquinas head coach Mike Wojciakowski – known affectionately far and wide as “Coach Woj‘ – came to scout northern Michigan prospects at the Division III pre-regional meet at Benzie Central. It just so happened that Whetstone had the best day of his prep career, blowing his previous personal-best time out of the water with his 16:41 finish.
That day Blake Whetstone came charging onto the radar for Coach Woj, and things progressed from there. Last month, Whetstone and his family visited the Aquinas campus situated in Grand Rapids. That went really well. On Tuesday morning, Blake signed his letter-of-intent to do cross country and track for Aquinas starting this fall.
“I loved that it was a small campus and it had a small-town kind of atmosphere even in a big city like Grand Rapids,‘ Blake said prior to signing outside the high school gym flanked by his parents Brent and Jessica along with twin sister Madi and with cross country coaches Trevor Holmes and Tasha O’Malley looking on.
“I really enjoyed meeting Coach Woj. All the coaches there were very welcoming and so was everyone I met. I felt really comfortable and like I belonged there.‘
Whetstone has made a remarkable improvement as a harrier for the Ramblers, going from a personal-best time in the mid-20s in his freshman year, to finally breaking the 20-minute barrier late in his sophomore year, to focusing a lot more energy and getting down into the mid-17s in his junior year, to getting all the way down to a 16:41 time in his senior year.
Coaches Holmes and O’Malley both point to Whetstone’s work ethic and personal determination as the factors behind his increasingly better times, especially the past two seasons.
“You could see even during his freshman year that Blake had the potential to be a good runner,‘ Holmes said. “When he really started to push himself, he got better by leaps and bounds. He hit 17:28 last year, which was really good considering his best time was 26 minutes as a freshman, and he wanted to get under 17 this year. The way he worked for it during the off-season, I wasn ‘t surprised at all when he hit 16:41 at pre-regionals in October.‘
O’Malley also noted Whetstone’s willingness to put in the miles during the off-season.
“He has a great work ethic and that’s the thing you really need to do well in cross,‘ she said. “He put in the time and ran the miles the past two years and you can see how far it’s brought him.‘
Holmes and O’Malley both also noted that Whetstone is a “great teammate,‘ cheering the others on during races and exhibiting positive leadership.
They are both happy that he’s going to an established program like the one Wojciakowski runs at Aquinas.
“He couldn’t be going to a place that’s better suited for him,‘ Holmes said. “Coach Woj does a great job with every runner who comes to Aquinas.‘
O’Malley heartily agrees.
“Coach Woj has a way of working with the kids that brings out the best in them without burning them out,‘ said O’Malley, whose daughters Klaudia and Maggie both seriously considered Aquinas before signing to run for Grand Valley.
“When Adri Sigafoose (from NMC) went there, she was already a very good runner and he helped her to blossom into an All-American many times over in cross and in track. That's the impact Coach Woj has. The kids who run there don’t get a lot of injuries because of the way he runs the program. Blake will fit in really well there with his willingness to work hard and I think he’ll have a great experience.‘
Whetstone will run cross country for the Saints and will likely be part of the distance relays during track season. He plans ultimately to pursue a career as an athletic trainer.
